Live Well

Should self-employed man delay Medicare Part B enrollment?

By Toni King Toni Says
July 20, 2023 - 8:13 am
 
The Medicare and You Handbook discusses delaying Medicare Part B when you are leaving your or y ...
The Medicare and You Handbook discusses delaying Medicare Part B when you are leaving your or your spouse’s group benefits under the subtitle “I have other health coverage. Should I get Part B?” (Getty Images)

Dear Toni: I need your help about enrolling in Part B or delaying it. I am self-employed with an individual under-65 health insurance plan that covers me and my wife. I have been told by friends that since I am still working, paying taxes and have health insurance, I do not need Part B when I turn 65.

A business associate who is also self-employed delayed his Part B because he is under his wife’s employers group health insurance. I do not want to make a big mistake. Please explain the difference between my situation and my friend’s. — Bill, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Dear Bill: Medicare does not recognize individual plans like yours, Bill, as “true company” benefits, with creditable prescription drug coverage, which would allow you to delay Part B.

Not working full time with “true employer” benefits is what Medicare looks for in administering the 10 percent per year, or 12-month period, Part B penalty. Bill, since you currently have an individual health insurance plan — not true group health insurance — I would recommend that you enroll in Part B during your initial enrollment period to avoid the penalty.

Many people believe that Medicare is automatic; this is only true if you are already receiving your Social Security check when you turn 65. If you are not receiving your Social Security check and want your Medicare to begin the first day of the month you turn 65, go online to ssa.gov/medicare/sign-up to apply for Medicare Parts A and B anytime during the three months before your 65th birthday.

Bill, your business associate who is covered under his working spouse’s “true employer” group health benefits can delay enrolling in Medicare. He must, however, follow Medicare’s enrollment rules as Social Security deems.

“Still working” are magic words when it comes to enrolling past 65 when losing your (or your spouse’s) company benefits. The Medicare and You Handbook discusses delaying Medicare Part B when you are leaving your or your spouse’s group benefits under the subtitle “I have other health coverage. Should I get Part B?”

If you delayed enrolling, you qualify for a special enrollment period and can sign up for Part B “during the 8-month period that begins the month after the employment ends or the coverage ends, whichever happens first” to avoid the penalty. The handbook does not clarify that those who delay will not have any of the benefits that Medicare Part B covers until they are actually enrolled in Part B.

We recommend that your and/or your spouse’s Medicare Parts A and B begin the first day that the employer group health plan is ending, to be sure there is medical coverage whenever a medical need arises.

Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. If you have a Medicare question, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.

