Skipping this dynamic step could sabotage your workout

Trainers are begging people to stop skipping dynamic stretching — or stretches like arm circles and butt kicks that require movement — when warming up.

A solid dynamic stretching routine primes the body and the muscles you are about to target. For example, walking lunges incorporate several lower-body muscle groups. (Getty Images)

Skipping dynamic stretching when warming up for a workout can leave you at higher risk for injury. (Getty Images)

Unlike static stretching, which invloves holding a position for an extended period, dynamic stretching uses controlled movement to put a joint through its active range of motion. (Getty Images)

You laced up your sneakers (or put on barre socks), had your pre-workout snack and are ready to dive headfirst into your workout. We admire your motivation. However, experts stress it’s vital to stretch your workout time to include a warmup.

“Warming up is helpful because it prepares your body to exercise, increases blood flow to your muscles, raises your heart rate and helps prevent injuries,” says Stephen Sheehan, CPT, a certified personal trainer at Garage Gym Reviews. “A proper warmup primes your muscles and joints, making movements safer and more effective during your workout.”

However, Sheehan and other experts agree people often make one warmup mistake that sabotages their workout — and puts them at a higher risk for injury. It’s not a stretch to say that you’ll warm up to the idea of adding a little more time to your workout routine after reading these trainer-approved insights.

No. 1 warmup mistake

Trainers are begging people to stop skipping dynamic stretching — or stretches like arm circles and butt kicks that require movement — when warming up. “Skipping it can increase your risk of muscle strains, joint injuries and reduced performance,” Sheehan says.

That’s not just trainer talk. Research suggests dynamic stretching can help with injury prevention and athletic performance. People who incorporate jumping moves or those requiring a significant range of motion can especially benefit from dynamic stretching, according to a 2024 review.

“Skipping dynamic stretching leaves muscles cold and stiff, which raises the chance of strains and pulls,” says Denise Chakoian, a certified fitness trainer and owner of Core Cycle and Fitness La Gree. “Your joints won’t be as lubricated, so movements feel sticky and your range of motion shrinks.”

A warmup that includes dynamic stretching serves as a primer for the nervous system, she adds. Without it, your power, speed and balance decrease.

“You’re more likely to compensate with the wrong muscles, which can irritate the knees, hips or lower back,” Chakoian says. “The first sets turn into the warmup anyway, and that tired start can make your form sloppy.”

Comparison is the thief of joy. Yet, in the case of dynamic stretching, it can serve as added motivation to make the time for it.

“Worst of all, you may lose a competition against your friends if they did warm up properly,” jokes physical therapist Aaron Loynes, of FYZICAL Therapy &Balance Centers. “Simply stated, it will increase your risk of an injury, and it will potentially decrease your performance.”

Despite the cold, hard truth about the risks of skipping dynamic stretching, people often make this mistake.

“Many people don’t understand the purpose of a dynamic warmup and see it as unnecessary or time-consuming,” says Dr. Brooke Bussard, a certified personal trainer and the owner of Brooke’s Balanced Blueprint. “However, building it into your workout is an investment — you’ll have better movement patterns, execute each rep with more control and see better results over time.”

What is dynamic stretching?

“Dynamic stretching is a type of stretching warmup that involves actively moving the body through the full joint range of motion,” Loynes explains.

He reports dynamic stretching boosts blood flow in your muscles, mobility and the mind-muscle connection. “It basically checks the boxes of what is important in a warmup,” Loynes adds.

Dynamic stretching is not the same thing as ballistic stretching or “bouncing,” which was all the rage in the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s.

“Bounce stretching … involved moving to end ranges and bouncing to increase range,” Loynes notes. “I advise all of my patients to avoid that type of stretching because it could lead to an injury.”

Dynamic vs. static stretching

Dynamic stretching is distinct from static stretching. “Static stretching involves holding a position for an extended time to lengthen muscles and connective tissues,” Bussard says. “Dynamic stretching uses controlled movement to take a joint — or multiple joints — through their active range of motion, making it better suited as part of a warmup.”

Unlike bounce stretching, though, static moves have their place in a workout routine. “A good recommendation to get the best performance and flexibility outcomes, if you have the time to do it, is to use dynamic stretching as part of your warmup and then perform static stretching — 30- to 60-second stretches — as part of your cooldown,” Loynes says.

Stretching duration

The optimal time to stretch before a workout varies, but trainers generally agree five to 10 minutes is a good baseline.

“Typically, five to 10 minutes of dynamic stretching is enough to increase your body temperature, increase blood flow and activate the muscles you’ll be using,” Sheehan reports. “The exact time can depend on your fitness level, the intensity of your workout and the muscle groups you’re targeting.”

Dynamic stretches

There’s no “best” dynamic stretch. Trainers say a solid dynamic stretching routine primes the body and the muscles you are about to target. They shared some of their favorites to incorporate into a warmup routine.

▶ Arm circles (shoulders and upper back)

■ Stand tall with your arms out to the sides.

■ Make small circles forward for 20 to 30 seconds, gradually increasing the size of the circles.

■ Repeat step two using a backward motion for 20 to 30 seconds.

Inchworm to downward dog (hamstrings, calves and shoulders)

■ Stand with your feet hip-width apart and your knees slightly bent.

■ Reach for the floor and walk your hands forward into a plank position.

■ Push your hips back into a downward dog position.

■ Slowly walk your hands back toward your feet and stand tall.

Perform five reps.

▶ Leg swings (hip flexors, hamstrings, glutes and adductors)

■ Stand next to a wall or fence to assist with balance.

■ Swing one leg forward and back, maintaining a controlled arc.

Repeat 10 to 15 times on each leg (One forward and back rotation is one rep).

■ Switch to side-to-side swings across the body.

Repeat 10 to 15 times on each leg.

“Start out slow, and keep good control during the movement,” Loynes advises. “Increase speed and range of motion as you feel loose, but always keep good control.”

▶ Butt kicks (hamstrings)

■ Jog forward while kicking your heels up toward your glutes in a quick, rhythmic motion.

■ Continue for 40 to 60 feet.

Repeat for the equivalent of two “laps” of 40 to 60 feet.

▶ Walking lunge with overhead reach (hip flexors, quadriceps, glutes, core and shoulders)

■ Step forward into a lunge with the back heel lifted and the front knee over the midfoot.

■ Raise both arms overhead, reaching slightly up and back without flaring your ribs.

■ Push through the front heel to stand and step into the next lunge.

Alternate legs for 10 to 12 steps total.