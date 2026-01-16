Small changes add up: Try these simple heart-healthy steps

For heart health, prevention still delivers the greatest return. Taking steps now provides far greater benefits than managing heart disease later.

Aim for 30 minutes or more of physical activity most days of the week. If you’ve been inactive, increase your activity gradually. (Getty Images)

Question: Heart disease runs in my family, and I really want to avoid developing it myself if I can. What heart-health habits should I consider starting in the new year?

Answer: When it comes to heart health, prevention still delivers the greatest return. Taking steps now — no matter how small — provides far greater benefits than managing heart disease later. Fortunately, there are many practical, sustainable ways to lower your risk, even if heart disease is common in your family.

A good place to begin is with the simple, everyday choices that influence your long-term cardiovascular health. To build healthier habits, start gradually. Improving your diet one step at a time, moving your body throughout the day and avoiding long periods of sitting can make a measurable difference. Small changes add up, and consistency matters more than perfection.

Emotional well-being also plays a vital role in heart health. Activities that bring meaning or connection, such as walking with a friend or focusing on purpose in daily life, can lower stress and support healthier behaviors. Caring for your emotional health is not separate from caring for your heart; both are deeply interconnected.

Taking medications as directed is another key factor in preventing heart attacks or stroke. If you have been prescribed treatment for high blood pressure, high cholesterol or other risk factors, following your clinician’s guidance and monitoring your numbers ensures those risks stay under control.

Heart-healthy steps to consider

Here are eight additional steps that can strengthen your heart-health plan for the year ahead.

Avoid tobacco: Smoking or using smokeless tobacco damages the heart and blood vessels, and it lowers the oxygen available to your body, forcing the heart to work harder. The benefits of quitting begin almost immediately, and the risk of heart disease decreases significantly within a year.

Get moving every day: Aim for 30 minutes or more of physical activity most days of the week. Brisk walking, cycling, gardening, taking the stairs and even brief movement breaks throughout the day all contribute to better cardiovascular fitness. National guidelines recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate or intense activity weekly, but any amount of movement is better than none. If you’ve been inactive, increase your activity gradually.

Follow a heart-healthy eating plan: Diet affects many major risk factors, including blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar. Heart-healthy patterns such as the Mediterranean diet and DASH eating plan emphasize fruits, vegetables, legumes, fish, lean protein, low-fat dairy products, whole grains, and healthy fats such as olive oil and avocado. Limiting salt, added sugars, refined carbohydrates, alcohol, saturated fat and processed foods, including processed meat, further protects your heart.

Maintain a healthy weight: Excess weight, especially around your belly, raises the risk of high blood pressure, high cholesterol, Type 2 diabetes, sleep apnea and heart disease. Even a modest weight loss of 3 percent to 5 percent can improve blood sugar, triglycerides and overall metabolic health.

Prioritize quality sleep: Adults typically need at least seven hours of sleep each night. Poor sleep is linked to obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes and heart disease. Maintain a consistent sleep schedule and a restful environment. If you snore loudly, wake up gasping or feel excessively tired despite adequate sleep, talk to your clinician about screening for obstructive sleep apnea.

Manage stress in healthy ways: Chronic stress can elevate blood pressure and affect lifestyle choices. Techniques such as mindfulness, yoga, relaxation exercises, mindful breathing, physical activity and seeking social support can lessen stress and improve overall well-being.

Stay up to date with screening tests: High blood pressure, high cholesterol and high blood sugar often develop silently. Regular screenings allow early detection and treatment. Your clinician can recommend how often to check your numbers based on your age and risk profile.

Prevent infections: Good dental care and staying up to date on vaccinations reduce risks associated with infections that can harm the heart or worsen existing conditions.

While you can’t change your family history, you can adopt many habits that strengthen and protect your heart. Start with small, manageable steps, stay connected emotionally, take medications as prescribed, and partner with your care team to monitor your health.

Prevention is a powerful investment, and the new year offers a perfect opportunity to begin.

Dr. Francisco Lopez-Jimenez is a cardiologist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.