43°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
jeff_german
Live Well

Strategies to cope with holiday stress and anxiety

By John Przybys Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 16, 2022 - 7:53 am
 
“The reasons we tend to love the holidays are also reasons it can be stressful,” ...
“The reasons we tend to love the holidays are also reasons it can be stressful,” psychologist Dr. Amy Black says. (Getty Images)
Area therapists say there are a few strategies that can help stem stress, anxiety and depressio ...
Area therapists say there are a few strategies that can help stem stress, anxiety and depression triggered by the holidays. (Getty Images)
The financial pressure of holiday shopping and feeling “obligated to overspend” c ...
The financial pressure of holiday shopping and feeling “obligated to overspend” can trigger anxiety, said Jody Marshall, clinical director at Community Counseling Center of Southern Nevada. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Stress. Anxiety. Depression. Consider them the least-wanted gifts of the holiday season.

For some unfortunate revelers, they arrive with the Christmas season as surely as carolers, jammed stores and growing credit card balances. However, area therapists say there are a few strategies that can help stem the sometimes negative emotional effects of the period from Christmas to New Year’s.

“I think the holidays can be a wonderful time and also a difficult time for a variety of reasons,” said Dr. Amy Black, a licensed counseling psychologist and adult psychotherapy program coordinator at UNLV PRACTICE, the university’s community mental health training clinic.

The holiday season is “a time when people feel more stressed,” Black said, and some experience more anxiety and more depression.

“As humans, we are meaning-makers, and the holidays is a time that’s laden with a lot of different meanings, some of them positive and hopeful and others more painful. And because there’s so much tradition associated with the holidays, it can bring up memories both good and bad.”

If the holiday season doesn’t agree with you, emotionally speaking, you’re not alone. One survey by the American Psychological Association found that 38 percent of people “feel more stress during the holidays,” said Dr. Carla Perlotto, director of the office of student counseling at Touro University Nevada.

Also, Perlotto said, “we know that the holidays bring stress and illness and sometimes a little bit more substance use and misuse.”

No shortage of triggers

The causes of holiday stress can be varied, from the simple stress of having too much to do in a relatively short time, to dealing with tense family relationships, to trying to pull off the perfect Christmas.

That last one is particularly tricky, given both the high expectations many hold of Christmas and the near impossibility of living up to them. Think, for instance, about all of those TV movies depicting picture-perfect holidays.

“Most families are not Hallmark movies,” Perlotto said, but “we have all of these expectations of ‘This is how it is supposed to happen,’ and maybe they don’t.”

Holiday anxiety or depression also can come from the sheer glut of holiday preparations and tasks that we feel need to be done.

“We see a lot of expectation around the holidays. A lot of people have more on their plate,” Black said. “I do tend to see that with women, who tend to bear a lot of the planning.”

The holidays also tend to be a time for gathering with family. But if familial relationships are frayed or troublesome, anxiety may result.

“There tend to be a lot of relational elements of the holidays,“ Black said. Those can either make us feel connected and give us a sense of belonging or, less helpfully, prompt feelings of exclusion and not belonging.

Another trigger for anxiety can be financial pressure that comes with the holiday feeling of being “obligated to overspend,” said Jody Marshall, clinical director at Community Counseling Center of Southern Nevada.

Goal-setting as one year ends and another begins also may be a source of anxiety.

“A lot of times, we become introspective at the end of the year,” Marshall said. Because it’s also a time when we are reminded of those who have died and can’t join in the holiday celebration, depression may arrive.

Particularly at risk for holiday anxiety or depression may be those who already struggle with anxiety or depression. Marshall notes that this time of year “can be a triple threat for those dealing with co-occurring disorders” such as medical issues, mental health concerns and substance abuse, particularly if they don’t have a good support system.

In short, because of the emotional heft they can carry, the holidays are “such a double-edged sword,” Black said. “The reasons we tend to love the holidays are also reasons it can be stressful.”

Strategies for coping

Managing holiday anxiety involves, first, managing our expectations of the holidays.

“The biggest disappointment for most people is failed expectations,” Marshall said. “So, it’s really about being more realistic and honest with ourselves.”

It might even be that your memories of perfect past celebrations are a bit skewed. “People are notoriously bad at remembering things,” Perlotto said. “So, we don’t remember things as well as we think we do.”

Consider adopting new, more manageable, more realistic, less stressful holiday traditions.

“I think tradition can be such a powerful force,” Black said. “I think, in general, as humans, we tend to like tradition and ritual, and the ways we spend time together marking the holidays become meaning-making. So, when we change things, it can be hard.”

Plan strategies for dealing with the anxieties you expect to face. For example, holiday travel can be a source of anxiety, so plan ahead by packing books or games for your flight, leaving plenty of time to make connections and making a conscious effort to relax.

“As humans, the unknown is a really great recipe for anxiety,” Black said. “Anything out of our comfort zone or out of our control is a really great recipe for anxiety”

Examine your emotions to understand why you might be anxious or depressed.

“There are a lot of emotions that come up during the holidays,” Black said, and it can be useful to “take a look at what you’re feeling and what is that about. If I’m feeling a sense of grief or loss but not sure what it’s tied to, take a little time to reflect on that.”

Avoid social media, which can feed impossible expectations of perfect holiday celebrations.

“From research, we know that looking at Facebook for five minutes can stimulate depression,” Perlotto said. “It’s always this comparison and I always come up short. There’s no way my reality is going to match those pictures.”

Consider that the season also can offer an “opportunity to reinvent ourselves,” Perlotto said. If gathering with problematic family members is a source of anxiety, remember that “sometimes family is not blood; you need to find your own family.”

“I encourage people to set boundaries, to make choices about who’s going to be in their lives,” Perlotto said.

Finally, try to cultivate an attitude of gratitude and giving. Black said some people find service to others can give meaning to the holidays.

Cultivating gratitude, Marshall said, takes the mind “off of yourself and puts it on someone else.”

MOST READ: Live Well
1
Set up Social Security online account before applying for Medicare
Set up Social Security online account before applying for Medicare
2
Helen Mirren embraces change, ignores the rules
Helen Mirren embraces change, ignores the rules
3
Savvy Senior: What to do if you’ve lost track of an old 401(k)
Savvy Senior: What to do if you’ve lost track of an old 401(k)
4
How much protein is enough? The answer’s not so easy
How much protein is enough? The answer’s not so easy
5
Inpatient vs. outpatient: Why it matters under original Medicare
Inpatient vs. outpatient: Why it matters under original Medicare
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton of the Paramount+ series 1923. (Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 V ...
Helen Mirren embraces change, ignores the rules
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“I believe life is about constantly conquering your own fears by putting yourself in ridiculous situations,” the 77-year-old screen icon says. “You can’t overthink it. You just have to do it.”

Calf muscle injuries are among the most common for runners over 40, particularly men, and the r ...
Calf muscle injuries common in runners over age 40
Dr. Wesley Troyer Mayo Clinic News Network

Such injuries can also take longer to heal in older runners, so taking it slow is key to a successful recovery.

Protein is found in a variety of foods, including eggs, soy, meat, fish, nuts, legumes, dairy f ...
How much protein is enough? The answer’s not so easy
By Barbara Intermill Tribune News Service

Protein is the foundation of every cell in the body. But determining the adequate amount of protein to consume depends on several factors.

According to a recent study, Americans have left behind around $1.35 trillion in retirement acc ...
Savvy Senior: What to do if you’ve lost track of an old 401(k)
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior

If you think you may have lost track of an old 401(k) retirement account, you aren’t alone. As Americans move from job to job, many leave scraps of their company-sponsored 401(k) plans behind.

This Aug. 9 2018, photo provided by Amy Bianchi of Albany, N.Y. shows her with her newborn son, ...
Pausing breast cancer treatment for pregnancy appears safe
By Carla K. Johnson The Associated Press

Young women diagnosed with breast cancer often must delay pregnancy for years while they take hormone-blocking pills. A new study offers some reassuring news.

 
Fight off the flu with immune-boosting nutrients
By Kristi Wempen Mayo Clinic News Network

It’s flu season again, so most people get a flu shot and strive to stay healthy. But can certain foods or supplements boost the immune system and help with that “staying healthy” goal?