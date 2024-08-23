The 3 best exercises for building core strength

A good way to combat back woes is by strengthening the core. But there’s a lot of confusion about which drills are the most effective.

What Elmo learned by asking Americans about their mental health

Training the core is essential for maintaining good health and should be incorporated into your strength training program. (Getty Images)

It’s estimated that 2 million people in the U.S. will experience a back injury this year. Many of these injuries are because of postures held for prolonged periods and workplace incidents. Many more people will experience back pain for undiagnosed reasons.

A good way to combat these woes is by strengthening the core musculature. But there’s a lot of confusion about which drills are the most effective.

I’ll lead you through the three best core drills that require minimal or no equipment.

The core consists of many parts and layers, originating from the muscles that surround and protect the spine.

Dr. Kyle Kiesel, professor of physical therapy at the University of Evansville and co-founder of the Functional Movement Screen, hypothesized the presence of two muscle systems responsible for maintaining stability of the spine.

The “global or superficial muscular system” (outer core) consists of large torque-producing muscles that act on the spine without directly attaching to it. These muscles provide general trunk stabilization without the capacity to control intersegmental motion.

The “local or deep muscle system” (inner core) is made up of muscles that attach directly to the lumbar vertebrae and have the job of providing segmental stability and control.

Functional anatomy theorizes that for optimal health you want proximal (closer to the center) trunk stability and distal (moving away from the center) mobility. Your exercise program should include exercises that stress and strengthen core and trunk stability while maintaining and improving joint mobility.

Using that concept as a guide, three exercises that can improve core strength are:

■ Side plank: The side plank is a bodyweight isometric exercise. It challenges you in the frontal plane of motion and is considered one of the top three core exercises by spine biomechanics researcher Dr. Stuart McGill.

Position your elbow on the ground and drive it into the floor to produce force from the latissimus dorsi (upper back). The feet should be “knife edged” and driving into the ground. Avoid dropping or sagging the hips and keep them aligned with the rib cage. Hold this position for 15 to 30 seconds and then complete a set on the other side. Perform three to four sets on each side. Remember to breathe throughout.

■ Half-kneeling cable chop: Chops and lifts build strength within the core as you push and pull forces toward the spine. The goal of this exercise is to withstand those forces and maintain trunk stability.

Position yourself on one knee, in a half-kneeling position. The knee closest to the cable pulley should be up. (You can substitute a resistance band for the cable pulley.) Grab the cable pulley handle or rope attachment with both hands.

Start the drill by pulling the handle toward your chest, then push the handle away in a diagonal pattern. Reverse your steps and return to the beginning position.

Your goal is to not move your head or either one of your legs as you perform the movement.

Complete eight to 12 repetitions and then change direction and repeat on the other side.

■ Farmer’s carry: Farmer carries and other carry variations are considered good core exercises based upon their simplicity of execution and big health benefits. They challenge dynamic stability, or the ability to stabilize your torso as you move.

To perform a farmer’s carry, pick up two identical weights in each hand and begin to walk while maintaining proper posture. The shoulders should be back and down, as if they are in your back pocket. Your head should be up. For safety you can drop your eyes to see what is in front of you, while maintaining an upright head position. The grip should be firm.

This exercise builds endurance and stamina for the core. Start with a load that you can handle for three sets of 30 seconds each. Gradually add more time, eventually building up to two minutes for each set.

Training the core is essential for maintaining good health and should be incorporated into your strength training program.

Doug Sheppard is a certified personal trainer with 33 years of experience and owns J&D Fitness Personal Training in Las Vegas.