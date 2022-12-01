62°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
oct-1
jeff_german
Live Well

The ins and outs of Medicare supplement guaranteed issue plans

By Toni King Toni Says
December 1, 2022 - 1:27 pm
 
Enrolling in Medicare Part B the correct way, when you or your spouse is working full time and ...
Enrolling in Medicare Part B the correct way, when you or your spouse is working full time and you have company benefits, is so important. (Getty Images)

Dear Toni: I have decided to retire when I turn 65 in January and will need to enroll in Medicare Parts A and B. My husband, Sam, is 70 and enrolled in Medicare Parts A and B when he turned 65 and remained on my company benefits due to having health issues.

He recently began taking heart meds for blood clots, and his cardiologist’s office manager expressed concern over my husband’s insurance changes from group insurance to Medicare. Next year, he may have to have serious medical procedures.

Please explain how we enroll in our Medicare supplement plan. — Sheila, Omaha, Nebraska

Dear Sheila: Enrolling in Part B the wrong way, or too soon, can cause you not to qualify medically for the Medicare supplement you desire. This could be Sam’s situation.

Enrolling in Part B the correct way, when you or your spouse is working full time and you have company benefits, is so important. You want not only to avoid a Medicare Part B penalty; you also want to be able to enroll and be accepted by any Medicare supplement/Medigap plan by avoiding medical underwriting.

Normally, because Sam enrolled in Medicare Part B when he turned 65 over five years ago, he would have to answer the underwriting questions to qualify.

However, Medicare has special rules for employees, or their spouses, who are covered by an employer’s group health insurance. Sam is lucky: There is a Medicare supplement rule that allows him to avoid answering the underwriting questions.

Since he is leaving your company benefits, Sam qualifies for the 63-day guaranteed issue period to apply for a Medicare supplement/Medigap plan without medical underwriting. He will need your company benefit plan termination letter to prove that he is in a guaranteed issue period.

With guaranteed issue, an insurance company:

— Must sell you a Medigap/Medicare supplement policy. Sam has the right to buy Medigap/Medicare supplement Parts A, B, C, F, K or L, which are sold in your state by any insurance company. Sam is not eligible for Part G with guaranteed issue plans since his Medicare Part A began before Jan. 1, 2020. (Those whose Medicare Part A began after Jan. 1, 2020, are eligible for Part G, not Parts F or C, for a guaranteed issue plan.)

— Must cover all your pre-existing health conditions.

— Cannot charge you more for a Medigap/Medicare supplement policy, regardless of past or present health problems.

Sheila, since you are turning 65 in January, you will have a less stressful Medicare enrollment than Sam because you are in your Medicare supplement/Medigap open enrollment period. The “Medicare & You” handbook states: “The best time to purchase a Medicare Supplement/Medigap policy is during your Medigap Open Enrollment Period. This 6-month period begins on the first day of the month in which you are 65 or older and enrolled in Medicare Part B.”

Many Americans do not realize that enrolling in Medicare Part B is as valuable as gold and should be treated carefully. Take your time, and remember to discuss your needs with your medical providers when exploring your Medicare plan options.

Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. For a Medicare checkup, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.

MOST READ: Live Well
1
Savvy Senior: Leg pains can be early sign of heart attack or stroke
Savvy Senior: Leg pains can be early sign of heart attack or stroke
2
Gabrielle Union, family find joy one step at a time
Gabrielle Union, family find joy one step at a time
3
The ins and outs of Medicare supplement guaranteed issue plans
The ins and outs of Medicare supplement guaranteed issue plans
4
3 documents everyone needs in case of medical emergency
3 documents everyone needs in case of medical emergency
5
A guide to navigating flu season
A guide to navigating flu season
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Injury to any of the ankle bones, ligaments or tendons, and several types of arthritis, can cau ...
Healthy diet, exercise may help ward off ankle injuries
Dr. Krystin Hidden Mayo Clinic News Network

The ankle joint is composed of the ends of the tibia and fibula bones, which are connected by multiple ligaments that help stabilize joints. Collectively, this relationship is critical for stability and motion of the ankle.

If you’ve caught the flu, you may be wondering what options are available to you &#x2014 ...
A guide to navigating flu season
Marijke Vroomen Durning Parade

Every fall, like clockwork, health experts start talking about how important it is to get a flu shot. And every year, some people say that the flu isn’t so bad — until they get it.

In a new study at Stanford University, scientists are testing Paxlovid to see if it helps ease ...
New trial to test antiviral as long COVID treatment
Lisa M. Krieger The Mercury News

In the nation’s first medical trial of an antiviral strategy to treat long COVID, scientists are testing Paxlovid to see if it solves one of the pandemic’s biggest puzzles.

Most communities offer a range of free or subsidized services that can help seniors with basic ...
Savvy Senior: Tips for long-distance caregivers
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior

Providing care and support for an aging parent who lives far away can present a variety challenges. Here are some tips and resources that might help.

Gabrielle Union poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Strange World ...
Gabrielle Union, family find joy one step at a time
By C.L. Gaber Special to the / RJ

Gabrielle Union has pair of big movies out — “Strange World” and “The Inspection” — but her mind is on family. And dancing.

Getty Images
What causes babies to spit up, and how much is normal?
Dr. Christine Waasdorp Hurtado AND Dr. Alejandro Velez Ask the Pediatrician

Typically, babies spit up after they gulp down some air with breast milk or formula. A baby’s stomach is small and can’t hold a lot, after all.

Becoming smoke-free is a process. Developing a quit plan can help you prepare and follow throug ...
You are ‘here’: A smoker’s guide to quitting smoking
By Joel Streed Mayo Clinic News Network

If you’re a smoker, you may be at the point where you want to stop, but need a guide for how to get from the “here” of smoking to the “there” of not smoking.

Acute pancreatitis symptoms include severe upper abdominal pain, abdominal pain that extends to ...
What are the differences between acute and chronic pancreatitis?
By Dr. Sebastian Strobel Mayo Clinic News Network

Simply put, pancreatitis is inflammation of the pancreas. This occurs when digestive enzymes released by the pancreas become active while still in the organ.