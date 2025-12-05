The surprising morning drink that boosts focus better than coffee

“Caffeine isn’t always the cleanest tool,” says Dr. Raj Dasgupta, the chief medical adviser for Sleepopolis. “It can cause jitters, crashes and dependence.”

Although caffeine provides a temporary jolt of energy, a morning cup of coffee also won’t sustain your focus throughout the day like water can. (Getty Images)

“Water helps improve focus because your brain can’t function properly when you’re not adequately hydrated,” Dr. Brynna Connor says. (Getty Images)

“But first, coffee” may be more than a meme for you — it might be a mantra. It’s no secret that coffee can wake you up and improve alertness and focus. Yet it’s actually not what doctors and dietitians recommend the most for people looking to boost their focus each morning.

Now, no one is trying to make you swear off your morning cup of joe. However, the experts we spoke with suggest guzzling way more of one surprising morning drink that boosts focus better than coffee.

Improving focus

So what’s this magic elixir? It’s water. Seriously. It’s so basic, yet so good for your whole body, especially your brain. “Water is important for better memory, mood and improved concentration,” says Dr. Yoshua Quinones, a board-certified internist with Medical Offices of Manhattan.

Dr. Brynna Connor agrees. “Water helps improve focus because your brain can’t function properly when you’re not adequately hydrated,” says Connor, a health care ambassador at NorthWestPharmacy.com. “About 75 percent of the brain is made up of water, and because such a high percentage is fluid, even mild dehydration can quickly hurt cognition, memory and mood.”

A 2020 study suggested that even a small amount of water supplementation (about 7 ounces) was enough to quench thirst and reduce anger and fatigue. Meanwhile, about 17 ounces improved cognitive performance and mood.

How water aids focus

“For optimal function, your brain requires both fuel and fluid,” Connor explains. “Water helps to maintain blood flow to the brain, circulation and proper electrical signaling. These are the true foundation of mental clarity and sustained focus.”

Connor dived deeper into what happens to the body when you drink water and why it affects your focus.

Maintaining blood flow to the brain: The brain isn’t the only part of your body that is made up of mostly water. Your blood is, too.

“Because your blood is made up primarily of water, when you’re dehydrated, your blood becomes slightly thicker, and the body compensates by reducing blood flow to noncritical areas,” Connor explains. “This is called hypohydration.”

Connor says the areas of the brain that affect mood and focus (such as the ventral and dorsal cingulate gyri) are affected by hypohydration.

Helping with nutrient delivery: The lack of blood flow to the brain can have a ripple effect. “Reduced blood flow also means reduced oxygen and nutrient delivery to the brain, which can affect concentration,” Connor says. “Neurons communicate via electrical impulses, and these impulses rely on electrolytes, specifically sodium and potassium.”

Dehydration can trigger an electrolyte imbalance, and Connor says it’s a direct result of the lower oxygen and nutrient delivery.

“The signaling (then) becomes less efficient, which can lead to slower cognitive function, brain fog and focusing,” Connor reports. “Additionally, every cell in the body relies on water to produce ATP — adenosine triphosphate — which is the usable source of energy generated by cellular metabolism, and this process slows down when you’re dehydrated.

Dehydration raises stress hormones: Not getting enough water stresses you out mentally and physically, and it doesn’t take much to throw your hormones out of whack.

“It’s not just severe dehydration that causes these issues,” Connor explains. “Even mild dehydration can raise cortisol levels, which can also impact and impair your focus and mental clarity.”

Water vs. coffee

OK, but coffee is a drink made with water, right? Yes, but its long-term effects on your memory (and hydration) aren’t so straightforward.

“When we start the day with coffee, it adds fluids to our diet, but when it contains caffeine, it acts like a mild diuretic, not significantly contributing to hydration,” explains Vanessa Imus, a registered dietitian and the owner of Integrated Nutrition for Weight Loss.

A morning cup of coffee also won’t sustain your focus throughout the day like water can.

Dr. Michael Richardson, a family physician, loves coffee. However, he knows he gets jolted because caffeine blocks a neurotransmitter in the brain called adenosine, which signals that you’re tired. The effects are temporary.

Pretend your car has a flat tire, he says. “A temporary doughnut tire is like coffee because it can help you get by for a short time, but it’s not a long-term solution,” Richardson continues. “A brand-new tire, on the other hand, is like water because it addresses the underlying need. Relying only on the doughnut for too long can cause extra wear and tear on your car, just as relying only on coffee can strain your body.”

This doesn’t mean you can’t continue to drink coffee in the morning.

“Coffee can be part of a healthy morning routine,” Connor says. “However, it shouldn’t be the only thing you reach for in the morning. If you are going to drink coffee in the morning, it’s best to limit your intake and drink water before or along with your morning cup.”

How much water?

Connor recommends drinking 12 to 20 ounces within the first hour or two of being awake. “This allows you to effectively replace the fluid lost overnight as well as improve morning alertness,” he says.

However, take it one glass at a time if the numbers overwhelm you (especially first thing in the morning). “Drink a full glass as soon as you wake up,” Dasgupta says. “This … gets you ahead for the day.”

Hydration needs vary by activity level, health status and climate. Yet Connor suggests that men drink about 125 ounces of water daily and women drink 91 ounces.

How to drink more water

Ready to up your water intake in the morning and throughout the day? These expert tips will help you get into the flow.

* Measure: Water bottle and glass sizes vary, so dietitian Vanessa Imus suggests measuring yours. Then, do some quick math to figure out how much you need per day to meet your needs.

* Pace yourself: "Start first thing in the morning with 16 ounces and try to hit 32 ounces by lunchtime, 48 ounces by midday, and 64 ounces by an hour after dinner," Imus suggests.

* Busy-proof hydration: It's easy to get caught up in the day and let your hydration needs get away from you. Counteract that by making water part of your schedule. "Setting specific times to drink water can make hydration automatic, so you don't need to think about it," Dr. Michael Richardson shares.

* Mix it up: Water is vital, but rather bland. "If you're not a fan of pure water, you can always add electrolytes or mix it up with a lemon or mint," Dr. Yoshua Quinones says.

* Track: Try this hack. "I like placing four rubber bands at the bottom of my water bottle as a visual goal," says Imus, who wants to drink 80 ounces of water daily and uses a 20-ounce water bottle. "Every time I finish a bottle, I push one rubber band to the top," she says. "My goal is to get all four rubber bands to the top of my water bottle by the end of the day."