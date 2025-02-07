These superpowered foods hold key to vibrant living, healthy aging

Antioxidants play an important role all the time, not just during American Heart Month. Learn more about what these nutrients can do for our bodies.

I’ve wondered for years about the buzzword antioxidant. Suddenly, it was everywhere, and I was never sure if it was just some marketing gimmick or something genuinely good for us.

In 1964, President Lyndon Johnson declared February as American Heart Month. Since antioxidants are known to support heart health, I decided to drill down, for both you and me, to understand exactly what this word means.

Spoiler alert: It’s not just marketing hype, although Big Pharma and Big Food have certainly capitalized on it.

Body’s defense system

Antioxidants are like your body’s internal security team, equipped with superhero capes and shields. They neutralize or “calm down” harmful substances called free radicals before they can wreak havoc on your body.

By doing this, antioxidants keep your cells healthy, which can slow aging and reduce your risk of serious diseases such as cancer and heart disease.

Troublemakers

Think of free radicals like little vandals breaking into your car at night. These unstable molecules form in your body daily from things like pollution, UV rays, cigarette smoke and even regular bodily processes like digestion.

When too many free radicals build up, they can damage cells, contributing to chronic inflammation and increasing the risk of heart attacks, strokes and other serious conditions.

Antioxidants and heart health

Antioxidants play an important role all the time, not just during Heart Month. These nutrients can:

■ Reduce chronic inflammation: They protect artery walls and keep blood vessels flexible, kind of like giving your arteries a daily yoga stretch.

■ Prevent LDL cholesterol oxidation: Oxidized cholesterol sticks to artery walls, forming plaque that increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Antioxidants stop this sticky situation from happening.

■ Improve blood flow: Antioxidants like those found in beets and purple grapes relax and widen blood vessels, improving circulation and lowering blood pressure. Think of it as traffic control for your bloodstream.

■ Reduce blood clots: Antioxidants help prevent platelets from sticking together, reducing your risk of dangerous clots that could lead to a stroke.

‘Eat the Rainbow’

In our “Long-Life Era Longevity Cookbook” (due at the end of the year), Dr. Jean Bokelmann and I emphasize one key rule: If you’re looking for foods high in antioxidants, go for deep color.

Chapter 3, “Eat the Rainbow,” teaches that if it’s deep red, purple, blue or green, grab it and eat it. Think of these foods as medicine for your body — working to protect your organs from oxidizing like your backyard patio furniture does under the sun.

Here’s a quick cheat sheet of the best red and purple antioxidant-rich foods:

Top red foods

■ Tomatoes promote heart health and help fight certain cancers.

■ Red bell peppers reduce inflammation (plus, they make your salads pop).

■ Strawberries boost skin health and strengthen the immune system — a sweet win-win.

■ Pomegranates support heart health (and make your smoothies extra fancy).

■ Cherries help reduce inflammation and improve sleep — a bedtime snack with benefits.

■ Watermelon, aside from being perfect for summer picnics, hydrates and is great for skin health.

Top purple foods

■ Blueberries — tiny but mighty — support brain and heart health.

■ Purple grapes improve circulation and reduce inflammation.

■ Eggplant protects brain cells; plus, it’s great grilled with a bit of olive oil.

■ Purple cabbage promotes gut health and reduces oxidative stress.

■ Beets support heart health and help regulate blood pressure (your body’s natural performance enhancer).

Food as medicine

It amazes me that so much of what we need for better health is already in the foods we eat. These choices not only shape how long we live but also the quality of our lives. Why wouldn’t we eat these amazing, delicious foods?

My mouth is already watering thinking about some juicy cherries before bed — not only will they help me sleep better, but they’ll also ease inflammation and prevent leg cramps. (And they’re way more fun than boring supplements.)

Incorporating these antioxidant-packed foods can change your life. You’ll reduce chronic inflammation, keep your arteries clean and prevent heart disease.

Choose wisely

Life is a gift, and how we nourish ourselves defines the path we take. Every bite we choose is either moving us toward health or away from it.

But here’s the good news: You have the power to choose wisely. You can protect your heart, lower your risk of stroke and live with energy and purpose just by incorporating these antioxidant-rich foods.

