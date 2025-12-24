This common cold remedy mistake could actually make symptoms worse

There’s no shortage of popular cold remedies, but there’s one in particular that a family physician warns against relying on too much.

One common cold remedy that many people rely on is over-the-counter decongestant nasal sprays. But overusing them can backfire. (Getty Images)

If it seems like more people around you are sneezing and sniffling, it’s not your imagination. This is one of the most common times of year for the common cold.

Signs of the common cold include sneezing, a runny nose, headache, a sore throat, coughing and nasal congestion. Ever try to sleep with a runny nose? Not fun. Typically, these symptoms last about a week, which is a long time to be feeling crummy.

You probably have a few favorite cold remedies you turn to when symptoms hit. Maybe it’s eating a soup your mom used to make you growing up, paired with a can of ginger ale. Or maybe you have an over-the-counter medication that you swear works wonders.

Common mistake

One common cold remedy that many people rely on is over-the-counter decongestant nasal sprays. Dr. Vontrelle Roundtree, a family practitioner and associate chief medical officer at MD Live by Evernorth, says that, when used correctly, these nasal sprays can be effective.

“Over-the-counter decongestant nasal sprays can provide temporary relief from nasal congestion, which is one of the most common and uncomfortable cold symptoms. These sprays work by shrinking swollen blood vessels inside the nasal passages, helping to open up the airways for easier breathing,” Roundtree says.

She explains that while using a decongestant spray doesn’t shorten the duration of a cold, it offers relief that enables someone to sleep, which is key to getting better.

Unfortunately, overusing a decongestant nasal spray can backfire.

“Using decongestant sprays too often or for more than three consecutive days can actually make congestion worse. This is called rebound congestion, where your nasal passages become dependent on the spray to stay open and, when you stop, the congestion returns even more strongly,” Roundtree says.

When this happens, she says it can lead to a vicious cycle in which someone feels the need to use the spray more often, but doing so actually makes the problem worse. “Long-term overuse may also cause irritation, dryness or frequent nosebleeds,” Roundtree adds.

If you notice that your congestion returns quickly after each use or that you feel you need to use the spray more often just to breathe normally, Roundtree says that these are tell-tale signs of overuse.

“Some people may experience chronic stuffiness that doesn’t improve, even though they continue using the spray. In these cases, it’s best to gradually stop using it and talk with your doctor about other treatment options,” she says.

Relieving cold symptoms

Asma Tahir, the supervisor for the pollen monitoring program at UNLV, in collaboration with the Clark County School District, says decongestant nasal sprays are also often used for allergy relief.

Whether you are using a nasal spray for allergy relief or to treat cold symptoms, she says it’s important to avoid pointing the spray at your nasal septum. “Aim slightly outward to avoid irritation or nosebleeds,” she instructs.

When using it, Tahir says to keep your head upright and tilt your head back, which helps the medicine run down your throat. “Take only a gentle sniff. Big sniffs pull the medicine away from where it needs to work,” she says.

After application, Tahir says, avoid blowing your nose, to allow the medicine to stay in place. She also warns against sharing a nasal spray with anyone else to avoid spreading germs.

Both experts say there are other ways to treat cold or allergy symptoms. Roundtree says using a saline rinse can help keep the nasal passages moist, which helps alleviate symptoms. She adds that staying well hydrated, using a humidifier and taking a warm bath or steamy shower can also help.

But the best healer for getting over a cold, she says, is rest. “The more well-rested you are, the better your body’s chance of recovering quickly,” she explains.

Nasal sprays can be helpful, but only if they are used correctly and not continuously.

“Nasal sprays can be helpful if used correctly and in moderation, but they’re not meant for long-term use. If your symptoms last more than seven to 10 days or seem to be getting worse, check in with a doctor to rule out a sinus infection or other cause,” Roundtree says.

When it comes to decongestant nasal sprays, the idiom “only in moderation” definitely applies.