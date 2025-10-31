54°F
This is the best way for people 50 and older to boost their immune system

The American Heart Association recommends at least 150 minutes weekly of moderate-intensity (br ...
The American Heart Association recommends at least 150 minutes weekly of moderate-intensity (breathing faster but still able to talk) or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity (you might be able to say a few choppy words) exercise. (Getty Images)
By Beth Ann Mayer • Parade
October 31, 2025 - 6:59 am
 

With age comes wisdom, including the knowledge that your immune system — unfortunately — isn’t as strong as it used to be. If you’re over 50, you probably know that you’re at a higher risk for chronic conditions like diabetes that can compromise the immune system. These conditions can increase your chances of developing respiratory viruses, such as COVID-19. And if you do catch a virus, you may have a more severe illness.

But there is some good news: Your daily habits can boost your immunity.

“Our immune system is linked to our overall health,” says Dr. Linda Yancey, an infectious disease specialist for the Memorial Hermann Health System in Texas. “Healthy habits overall lead to a healthy immune system.”

While countless ads might lead you to believe you need immunity-strengthening supplements, immunologists swear by something else.

Daily habit to start

Immunologists are begging people, especially those 50 and older, to exercise daily to support their immune system. It turns out that you can build up more than just endurance and muscles when you break a sweat and pump some iron.

“Our immune system is complex and associated with nearly all body functions,” Yancey says.

Exercise helps with several bodily functions that can improve your immune system’s response to invaders, like viruses. Yancey says exercise helps improve:

Circulation, leading to better movement of white blood cells (your body’s security team that helps combat pathogens).

Weight maintenance, allowing for the efficient flow of the immune system’s lymphatic vessels, which helps eliminate invaders.

Vitamin D exposure (if you exercise outside), which research suggests improves immune system function.

Dr. Chirag Patel, the chief of allergy and immunology for Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center, says regular physical activity also:

Lowers the risk of conditions like heart disease and diabetes that can compromise the immune system.

Reduces inflammation, a common contributor to chronic and short-term diseases.

Improves your immune system’s vaccine response.

Best type of exercise

“Moderate intensity is recommended,” says Dr. James Moy, a board-certified allergist-immunologist for the Rush University System for Health and an associate professor at Rush Medical College in Chicago. “Jogging, brisk walking, bicycling and swimming are all good forms of moderate intensity exercise. You can mix and match these activities if you break up the 30 minutes into segments.”

The experts we spoke with generally echoed the American Heart Association’s guidelines to log at least 150 minutes weekly of moderate-intensity (breathing faster but still able to talk) or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity (you might be able to say a few choppy words) exercise. Also, the AHA recommends at least two days per week of resistance training.

So, people who log way over those guidelines must have tip-top immune systems at every age, right? Not necessarily.

In fact, Patel points out that research suggests that exercising for 80 to 90 minutes or more can actually suppress the immune system and increase your risk of upper respiratory tract infection.

That doesn’t mean you can’t chase your marathon goals. Research indicates the benefits of distance running often outweigh the drawbacks, but you might want to layer on protections, such as masking in crowded spaces or avoiding sick people after a marathon.

Ultimately, Yancey says the best exercise for your immune system is one that you’ll do regularly.

“Choose an activity that you enjoy and reward yourself for doing it,” she recommends. “People are much more likely to stick with something they enjoy. Even if your chosen exercise isn’t exciting, you can make it interesting by rewarding yourself with a favorite streaming show or audiobook while doing it.”

More immune system boosters

Besides regular exercise, Patel says the 50-plus crowd can get immune-boosting benefits from:

■ Maintaining a well-balanced diet with a healthy weight (grains, fruits and vegetables).

■ Getting high-quality sleep.

■ Getting vaccinations you are eligible for, as they help prevent serious illnesses.

■ And one more tip from Moy: Laugh a lot.

“Laughing has been shown to boost the body’s immune cells,” Moy says. Laughing is a very easy thing to do: Watch a comedy show. Read a funny book. Get together with friends and family and reminisce about amusing moments that you shared, and have a good laugh.”

Bonus points for laughing while exercising — it’s possible and part of why Moy makes logging physical activity a team sport (literally).

“Exercise with a friend,” he suggests. “Sometimes we don’t feel like exercising. Friends can motivate each other. That’s why I like playing sports.”

