This may be the real reason you have asthma, doctors say

If you’re just starting to notice asthma symptoms, talk to your doctor, who may refer you to an allergist to help get you on the best treatment plan.

How to find workout motivation, even in your 70s and 80s

Asthma tends to run in families, says Dr. Manav Singla, an allergist and immunologist at MedStar Health. (Getty Images)

Genes are responsible for a lot, like whether you get your mom’s eyes, your dad’s nose or your grandma’s curls. Genetic factors can also increase your odds of developing certain medical conditions, including breast cancer, ovarian cancer and heart disease. Is asthma one of them too?

Like many health conditions, asthma has a genetic component. If one of your parents has asthma, you’re more likely to develop it — even in adulthood — and potentially pass it along to your children.

Asthma tends to run in families, says Dr. Manav Singla, an allergist and immunologist at MedStar Health in Baltimore: “Having a parent with asthma increases the child’s risk by three to six times than that of the general population.”

While asthma is typically diagnosed in childhood, adults can develop the condition, and adult-onset asthma is more common among women, says Dr. Yasmin Hamzavi, an allergist and immunologist at AllerVie Health.

“Often, patients have a family history of asthma, and when you start speaking with them, you find that their symptoms are following the same patterns as their family members may have followed,” Singla says.

So, if you notice you’re starting to experience coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath, it’s a good idea to talk to an allergist for a potential asthma diagnosis and treatment plan, Hamzavi says.

Curious about why asthma runs in families? Allergists explain what you should know.

Family history and asthma

The family history-asthma connection is related to several factors, according to Singla.

Asthma is considered a genetic disease that can be inherited from your parents, he explains, but it isn’t exactly cut-and-dried: “It’s a complex genetic disease, meaning it is not caused by just one gene but a variety of different ones. This makes it harder to predict which kids will inherit it.”

Unlike certain medical conditions in which only one parent can be a “carrier,” asthma can be passed down through families, both through the mother’s and father’s sides, so both parents can contribute to their child having asthma.

Genes can also affect immune responses to allergens and someone’s susceptibility to developing asthma, says Dr. Purvi Parikh, an allergist with Allergy & Asthma Network. Genes can influence airway inflammation and lung structure, which might also raise your asthma risk, as well.

Hamzavi also points out that families also usually live in shared environments and engage in the same behaviors, which can increase their collective exposure to triggers and raise their risk for asthma.

“If you were raised by your parents who have asthma, you may have experienced some of the same environmental factors, such as pollen and diesel particle exposure,” Singla says.

Other risk factors

Genetics alone doesn’t cause asthma. Hamzavi says it’s often a combination of factors, including family history, environment and lifestyle — all elements that can also worsen asthma.

Environmental factors can include exposure to air pollution; allergens, like pollen, dust mites and pet dander; as well as to fumes or dust in the workplace, Dr. Singh explains. All of these, plus other factors like smoking, obesity and a history of respiratory infections like flu or RSV, might also cause someone to develop asthma.

Having allergies is a risk factor, especially if one of your parents has allergies, Parikh advises. Some allergic conditions, like eczema and hay fever, are particularly connected to people with asthma, according to the American Lung Association.

Your sex assigned at birth is another factor, Hamzavi says, explaining that women are more likely to be diagnosed with asthma during adolescence and adulthood, while boys experience higher rates in childhood. Hormonal shifts, such as during puberty, pregnancy or menopause, may heighten symptoms for some patients.

Hamzavi adds: “For women with multiple risk factors, such as genetics combined with exposure to allergens or pollutants, addressing these factors can significantly reduce the likelihood of developing symptoms or flare-ups.”

It’s common to be diagnosed with asthma later in life, Singla says. “I find that many adults with newly diagnosed asthma actually had asthma as children, but perhaps it then went into remission, was not recognized in the first place or became worse as they got older,” he explains.

If you’re just starting to notice asthma symptoms, talk to your doctor, who may refer you to an allergist to help get you on the best treatment plan.

Minimizing symptoms

If asthma runs in your family, you might not be able to avoid it altogether. However, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America suggests a few ways to manage symptoms:

— Identify and avoid your asthma triggers: Learning what causes your asthma symptoms, such as pets or dust, and taking steps to avoid them will minimize flare-ups.

— Take your asthma medication as prescribed: If you’re prescribed asthma medications, take them exactly as prescribed by your doctor — and always try to keep your inhaler on hand in case you need it.

— Know the signs of an asthma attack and be prepared for if one happens: Often, people experience some type of warning before an asthma episode, such as coughing or chest tightness. Recognizing these symptoms is crucial. You may also need to keep a peak flow monitor handy. These devices can detect narrowing in your airways before you feel symptoms.