This nutrient is key for protecting your heart after age 50

It’s never too early to start prioritizing heart health, but it’s especially important if you’re 50 or older.

Never do this if you’re over 60 and have a cold, doctors say

“Magnesium is a vital mineral that helps maintain a regular heart rhythm by regulating electrical signals in the heart muscle,” says Michelle Routhenstein, a preventive cardiology dietitian. (Getty Images)

It’s never too early to start prioritizing heart health, but it’s especially important if you’re 50 or older. The average age for a heart attack is younger than you may think: 56 for men and 65 for women.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, half of all Americans have at least one of these three risk factors for heart disease and heart attack: high blood pressure, high cholesterol and smoking.

Diet, lifestyle and medication (when needed) all play a role in prioritizing cardiovascular health.

Even if you already have healthy habits in place that support heart health (like eating a nutrient-rich, primarily plant-based diet, regularly exercising, having healthy stress management habits in place, getting enough sleep and not using tobacco), there is one specific nutrient that you may not be getting enough of, which could be increasing your risk of having a heart attack without you even realizing it.

Key nutrient

According to Michelle Routhenstein, a preventive cardiology dietitian at Entirely Nourished, getting enough magnesium is crucial for heart health.

“Magnesium is a vital mineral that helps maintain a regular heart rhythm by regulating electrical signals in the heart muscle,” she explains.

Dr. Frank Han, a cardiologist at OSF HealthCare, also emphasizes the importance of getting enough magnesium, which is 320 milligrams a day for women and 420 milligrams a day for men. He explains that magnesium is important for supporting the heart’s blood vessels and maintaining healthy heart rhythms.

“Magnesium supports healthy blood pressure by relaxing blood vessels, which reduces cardiovascular strain,” Routhenstein adds.

She explains that magnesium also helps support healthy cholesterol levels and improve insulin sensitivity, which are both important for avoiding heart disease.

Both experts say people 50 and older need to be especially mindful to get enough magnesium.

“Older adults lose more magnesium through their kidneys, tend to take in less magnesium in their food and tend to absorb less when they do take it. Chronically low magnesium can worsen hypertension, stroke, heart failure and arrhythmias,” Han says.

Magnesium also plays a role in keeping bones strong, especially as we age and it’s natural to lose bone density.

“Magnesium plays a key role in bone health by contributing to bone structure, regulating calcium metabolism and supporting the activity of osteoblasts and osteoclasts, which maintain healthy bone turnover,” Routhenstein says, adding that good musculoskeletal health is key to being able to stay active, which in turn benefits the heart.

Meeting magnesium goals

Now that you know why getting enough magnesium is important for cardiovascular health comes the next big question: How can you make sure you’re getting enough of it? As with any nutrient, it’s best to meet your magnesium goals through diet, if possible.

“Good food sources of magnesium include unrefined whole grains, spinach, nuts, legumes and white potatoes,” Han says. These foods can be integrated into any eating plan, whether you’re vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free or Paleo. Routhenstein says most people who are eating a balanced, nutrient-rich diet are getting enough magnesium.

Even if you follow a balanced diet, it’s a good idea to have your magnesium levels checked at your annual doctor’s appointments to make sure you’re getting enough. Han says if blood tests indicate that your magnesium levels are low, then consider taking a magnesium supplement.

While getting enough magnesium is important for heart health, Routhenstein says, it’s important to remember that it’s just one nutrient your body needs to thrive.

“Getting adequate amounts of other key nutrients, such as calcium, potassium, folate, omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin C, supports cardiovascular function, bone health and healthy aging as well,” she says.

Instead of focusing solely on magnesium, she recommends eating a wide variety of nutrient-rich foods. That way, you’re more likely to get all the nutrients and vitamins your body needs.