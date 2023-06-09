74°F
Live Well

TikTokker drops 58 pounds on McDonald’s diet, but experts are skeptical

Paloma Chavez The News & Observer (Raleigh)
June 9, 2023 - 7:19 am
 
Kevin Maginnis, a 57-year-old from Nashville, Tennessee, documented his nearly 60-pound weight ...
Kevin Maginnis, a 57-year-old from Nashville, Tennessee, documented his nearly 60-pound weight loss on TikTok while eating only McDonald's for breakfast, lunch and dinner for 100 days. (Dreamstime)

A Tennessee TikTokker stepped on the scale and didn’t like the number that popped up, so he decided to make a lifestyle change.

But Kevin Maginnis, 57, of Nashville, didn’t join a gym and start meal prepping — instead he drove to the closest McDonald’s.

On Feb. 21, Maginnis, known as bigmaccoaching on TikTok, said on the social media site that weighing 238 pounds was “absolutely unacceptable.”

Maginnis said that although he knows people are going to think he’s crazy, he planned to eat only McDonald’s for the next 100 days, according to the Feb. 22 TikTok that’s garnered more than 2.4 million views.

“I’m 57 years old, I have kids and grandkids. I know some overweight 60-year-olds, but I don’t know anyone who’s overweight at 80 years old,” Maginnis said in a TikTok he posted at the beginning of his journey. “I want to be here as long as possible, and I think getting some of this excess weight off is gonna help me do that.”

The challenge was simple. Maginnis would eat only McDonald’s for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and he’d have water instead of soda. He’d eat half of his order to prove that it’s not so much about what you’re eating but the amount of food you consume.

The Golden Arches fanatic documented his weight-loss journey on TikTok, showing viewers his meals, answering questions, weighing in, and even comparing new blood tests to his results before starting the challenge.

By April 20, Maginnis was 59 days in and 41 pounds down, according to his TikTok.

“Guys is it possible for chicken, eggs and bacon to be taking the excess weight off my body?” he asked in the video while enjoying a McGriddle.

On June 1, Day 100 of his journey, Maginnis posted a TikTok of his final weigh-in, showing his followers he had lost 58½ pounds.

Although the McDonald’s diet seemed to have worked for Maginnis, experts are skeptical of this approach.

“Is a calorie a calorie when it comes to weight loss? Technically, yes. That’s what is going to work in this situation,” Tara Schmidt, lead registered dietitian for the New Mayo Clinic Diet, told Fortune Well. “The topics that have not yet been addressed, though, are nutrient density (diet quality), balance and sustainability.

“Research tells us that any calorie-controlled diet program will work, but most people will experience weight regain when they are no longer able to maintain it.”

