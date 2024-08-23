Tips for eating clean on a budget

Focusing on gut health through nutrient-dense superfoods can be sustainable for diets and budgets.

Inflation hit grocery stores hard, causing the price of staples like eggs to skyrocket in 2022 and level off at higher prices shortly after. As grocery bills increase, shoppers become wary about their next shopping trip.

In a November survey that asked consumers whether they were worried about buying food, just over 43 percent answered yes.

Despite the increased costs, there hasn’t been a perceived correlation between the cost of food and poor diets. In fact, according to Pollock Communications’ “What’s Trending in Nutrition” survey of registered dietitian nutritionists, respondents believe that affordability and gut health benefits are the leading factors in consumer decision-making at the grocery store.

Healthy dieting may encompass higher-cost foods, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible to boost gut health on a budget. On the contrary, some superfoods — those with additional health benefits beyond being low-calorie or low-carb — are affordable.

The key is understanding what qualifies as a superfood and comparison shopping for low-cost alternatives.

The role of gut health

A healthy diet, and in particular a healthy microbiome, can affect physiological and emotional well-being. Eating a diet that doesn’t promote a healthy gut can lead to unhealthy weight gain or cause erratic mood swings. The COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing variants demonstrate the need for consumers to care for their immune health, which directly ties into gut health.

Clean-eating blogger Tiffany McCauley of Gracious Pantry emphasizes the importance of focusing on gut health. She says that she tends to feel better when she’s put thought into what she’s eating.

But just because something is beneficial doesn’t mean it can’t have its drawbacks. Pickles can be a healthy snack choice, for example, but they tend to be higher in sodium. Something like this would need to be enjoyed in moderation.

GoodRx further explains that there is a connection between the gut and the brain, leading to a correlation between mental and physical health. However, food isn’t the only thing that can negatively impact your gut health. Stress is a common cause of abdominal distress and issues such as ulcers and diarrhea, which a good diet can help.

Rise of plant power

Dietitians confirm that plant-based eating continues to rise in popularity. In fact, it’s the second-most-popular diet trend, right behind intermittent fasting. As the ketogenic diet becomes less popular, more people are shifting to plant-based eating. The keto diet’s emphasis on fats ultimately makes a plant-based lifestyle incompatible.

Many plant-based foods offer “super” nutrients. Nuts, seeds, ancient grains and pulses — dry peas, beans, lentils and chickpeas — are high-protein, plant-based options. Other choices that are gaining in popularity include fermented foods, blueberries, avocados, salmon and mushrooms.

Importance of affordability

Influencers often share health “hacks” and recipes, sometimes misleading followers about the benefits of certain ingredients. From cottage cheese’s comeback to the sleepy girl mocktail, there was no shortage of food and nutrition microtrends in 2023 thanks to social media.

Many of 2024’s trendy superfoods fall into a more affordable category. The most popular superfoods remain more budget-friendly. Some items, such as salmon, blueberries and avocados, might seem pricey, but if you plan your budget around them, a plant-based diet doesn’t have to be a luxury.

Budget-friendly meals can easily incorporate a variety of nutritious ingredients. Planning meals based on dietary needs and budget minimizes the excuse of healthy food being too expensive. Maximizing nutritional value without breaking the bank takes an awareness of the best foods for cleaner eating, and a bit more intention.

Clean eating

Unhealthy fats and synthetic additives are not good for you. Clean eating aims to add more essential nutrients. Even without resorting to superfoods, substituting more fruits and vegetables for fatty foods will benefit anyone’s diet and gut health.

With a direct link between plant-based diets and gut health, there’s a push from dietitians, including Alex Caspero from Delish Knowledge, for people to consume more vegetables.

The fiber content of many plant-based foods should be an essential part of any diet. According to the American Gut Project, consuming more plant-based foods leads to a more diverse gut microbiome.

Determining the best, or even just your favorite, superfoods means combing through a rather extensive list of choices. Your best bet is to start with some of the more popular options, like blueberries and avocados, and branch out from there.

Incorporating more plant-based foods does not mean giving up meats and similar proteins. Instead, find a balance between the two and, as Caspero suggests, keep things interesting by switching up which fibrous plants you include in your diet.

Focusing on gut health through affordable, plant-based additions is sustainable for diets and budgets.

Consider little changes over time by slowly incorporating smaller servings of vegetables, and reap the benefits with improved gut health.