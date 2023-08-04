89°F
Tips for helping kids cope with back-to-school stress, anxiety

By Dr. Sheldon A. Jacobs Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 4, 2023 - 9:49 am
 
All the changes a new school year brings can be streesful and overwhelming. But the right measu ...
All the changes a new school year brings can be streesful and overwhelming. But the right measures can make the transition a seamless one. (Getty Images)

The end of summer usually means the beginning of a new school year, which brings a plethora of adjustments such as new classes, a new school for some, new teachers, new classmates and new extracurricular activities.

These changes can be stressful and overwhelming. But the back-to-school transition can be seamless if the right measures are in place.

As your children head back to school, here are a few tips to help you and them get acclimated:

The importance of routines

These adjustments can be challenging, and one crucial thing we learned since the pandemic struck over three years ago is that persistent disruption to our children’s routine is detrimental to their social-emotional well-being.

Routines give children a sense of safety and control because routines provide a road map on what to expect and how to prepare for what lies ahead.

Research consistently indicates that children who participate in daily routines have improved academic achievement, stronger language development and significantly improved social-emotional functioning. Yet a routine is only effective when it is followed consistently and when children know what is expected of them.

Implementing routines ahead of the school year is equally important.

Coping tools

I like to equate coping tools to vitamins for our wellness. Just like we take vitamins to maintain health and prevent disease, coping tools are vital for the functioning of our mental well-being.

Here are some tips for training your child’s mental wellness and improving their mental health:

The importance of sleep: Getting enough sleep is essential for maintaining good mental health. Lack of sleep can lead to mood swings, irritability and difficulty concentrating. Chronic lack of sleep can lead to pervasive mental health challenges such as anxiety and depression, according to research. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that children ages 6 to 12 should get nine to 12 hours of sleep each night and adolescents ages 13 to 18 should get eight to 10 hours.

Practice mindfulness: Try incorporating mindfulness techniques such as deep breathing, journaling, meditation or yoga into your daily routine. Mindfulness is a mental state achieved by focusing your awareness on the present moment while calmly acknowledging and accepting your thoughts, feelings and bodily sensations. Mindfulness has proven to be effective in decreasing anxiety and stress.

Social connection: Connecting with others can improve mood, reduce loneliness and build a healthy support system. Connection can be accomplished through joining a support group, participating in extracurricular activities at school or reaching out to a friend.

Stay active: Regular physical activity can enhance overall well-being. Find an activity that you enjoy, such as yoga, bike riding or walking and spend at least 30 minutes a day engaging in that activity.

Creating boundaries for social media use: Monitor the amount of time your children spend on social media, especially during the school week, when use should be more limited.

Seek professional help: Parents, if you notice a decline in functioning in your child such as low grades, increased negative behaviors in school setting, isolation, changes in mood or sleep disturbance, these can indicate an underlying issue, and mental health support is warranted. Therapists can provide guidance and support to help your child overcome any mental health challenges.

It is important to remember that we all have mental health and, if we invest in it, we can improve the overall quality of our children’s lives and enhance their ability to cope with the challenges life brings.

Dr. Sheldon A. Jacobs, Psy.D., LMFT, is a licensed mental health professional based in Las Vegas. Contact him at drjacobs10@hotmail.com. Follow @drjacobs33 on Twitter and Instagram.

