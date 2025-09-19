76°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Live Well

Tips to reduce screen time, start a new hobby

Finding a screen-free hobby that sticks can take some trial and error. (Getty Images)
Finding a screen-free hobby that sticks can take some trial and error. (Getty Images)
“Having a mix of small, enjoyable activities — a little bit of pickleball, cookin ...
“Having a mix of small, enjoyable activities — a little bit of pickleball, cooking something new, chatting with a friend over coffee, spending some time in your garden — can have a cumulative effect on your mood and health,” says Sarah Pressman, a professor of psychological science. (Getty Images)
Adopting a new hobby can be an effective way to get a break from screens. Enjoyable pastimes ca ...
Adopting a new hobby can be an effective way to get a break from screens. Enjoyable pastimes can also reduce stress and improve mental and physical health, research suggests. (Getty Images)
More Stories
Nearly half of insured adults who received a prior authorization denial in the past two years r ...
7 tips to help fight a health insurance denial
As a parent, the best thing you can do to protect your children and others from the flu is to g ...
Which flu vaccine is best for children?
Matthew McConaughey attends the premiere of "The Lost Bus" at the Princess of Wales T ...
Matthew McConaughey’s family, film career intertwine in true-life tale
Medicare’s annual enrollment period runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. (Getty Images)
Know your options during Medicare’s annual enrollment period
By Jamie Ducharme • The Associated Press
September 19, 2025 - 10:04 am
 

Last winter, Rachel Martin came to a startling realization: She spent most of her free time staring at screens.

“I couldn’t really think of hobbies or things that I did that took a break from the digital world,” she says.

With pastimes like watching television, playing video games and creating digital art, Martin, 33, sometimes spent more than 12 hours per day looking at screens. She longed for an analog alternative.

After some trial and error, she found one: journaling with fountain pens and specialty inks.

“It’s quite a cool tactile experience,” she says, and one that unexpectedly turned social when she started attending meetups for fountain pen enthusiasts in her city of Sydney, Australia.

“It’s something that I definitely didn’t expect to love,” she adds, “but that actually really helped me with going (mostly) screen-free.”

Martin had extra motivation for avoiding devices — she has chronic migraines, and screens are a trigger for her — but many people share her goal.

Adopting a new hobby can be an effective way to get a break from screens. (Martin is even looking into selling her TV.) And as an added bonus, enjoyable pastimes can reduce stress and improve mental and physical health, research suggests.

Finding a screen-free hobby that sticks, though, can be easier said than done. Here’s where to start:

A mix of activities

Some people feel pressured to find the “ideal” hobby that will perfectly optimize their free time — but there’s no such thing, says Sarah Pressman, a professor of psychological science at the University of California, Irvine, who has studied leisure time.

“Having a mix of small, enjoyable activities — a little bit of pickleball, cooking something new, chatting with a friend over coffee, spending some time in your garden — can have a cumulative effect on your mood and health,” she says. “So, rather than putting pressure on yourself to find the perfect pastime, just ask, ‘What brings me a little joy today?’”

Similarly, hobbies don’t have to fill hours upon hours of time to be beneficial, says Matthew Zawadzki, an associate professor of psychological sciences at the University of California, Merced, who has studied hobbies.

Start small by thinking about activities that would be fulfilling for 20, 10 or even five minutes at a time.

“We really need to embrace small engagements with our leisure,” he says, particularly given how many other demands there are on our time.

A pastime may not reset your life, “but instead it’s going to reset the next hour,” Zawadzki says.

Try lots of things

Cast a wide net for potential hobbies.

“Test out a few activities for 30 minutes each and just notice how they make you feel,” Pressman says. “Think of it like dating. You may have to go on a few first dates before you find your match.”

Think about how activities you loved as a child could be adapted for adulthood, or about things that you naturally lose track of time while doing, she suggests.

It can also be helpful to consider what you’re missing, or want more of, in your daily routine, Zawadzki says. If you feel too sedentary, try a new form of fitness. If you need to get out of your head, pick up an engrossing book. If you feel starved for social connection, join a club or volunteer. If you haven’t used your creative muscles in a while, pick up a paintbrush.

“It’s about being more intentional about how you use your time,” Zawadzki says.

Don’t be afraid to outsource your search. “It’s hard to think past what we currently do,” Zawadzki adds.

Just as you’d ask a friend for a book or movie recommendation, ask your loved ones which activities they’d recommend for someone with your interests and tastes. Make sure they’re aware of any financial, time or space constraints, too.

Make your hobbies accessible

If you’re used to spending your evening in front of the TV, it can be hard to put those hours to new use — even once you’ve found a rewarding hobby.

“Screens are so easy,” says Gabriela Tonietto, an associate professor of marketing at Rutgers Business School who has studied leisure time.

So, keep your sketchpad or crossword puzzle in plain sight rather than stored away, Pressman suggests, and flow directly from work or dinner into hobby time before you get distracted by screens.

Setting specific goals (not just, “I want to reduce screen time,” but something like, “I will read for an hour before bed”), carving out designated time for your activity, and enlisting a hobby buddy for accountability can all help you stick to your pastime, Tonietto says.

Leisure time’s not all bad

Screen time isn’t inherently bad, Zawadzki says. Watching a movie with your family can be a bonding activity — especially if you talk about it afterward — and catching up with a juicy TV show on the treadmill may motivate you to exercise.

“Any kind of activity has the potential to be positive,” he says. “But you have to optimize it a little bit to serve your goals,” and set a cap on how much time you spend vegging out.

So, don’t be too hard on yourself if you can’t totally quit your screen-based hobbies. They may have some benefits too — and recognizing them is half the battle. Tonietto’s research suggests that viewing leisure time as wasteful can make it less enjoyable and beneficial.

“Step one is actually experiencing that positivity when you engage in these activities,” she says. “The consequences of that are feeling more relaxed, feeling less stressed, feeling happier.”

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nearly half of insured adults who received a prior authorization denial in the past two years r ...
7 tips to help fight a health insurance denial
By Lauren Sausser KFF Health News

Prior authorization denials of medical procedures, tests or prescriptions can be appealed, but many people find the process overwhelming.

As a parent, the best thing you can do to protect your children and others from the flu is to g ...
Which flu vaccine is best for children?
By Kristina Bryant American Academy of Pediatrics

As a parent, the best thing you can do to protect your children and others from the flu is to get them vaccinated.

 
5 foods you should never eat before a workout
By Korin Miller Parade

Not all pre-workout food is created equal. Choose wrong, and you can end up struggling to finish your exercise routine.

Jannelliz Barragan, center, wears a weighted vest during an MB360 workout class at the Life Tim ...
Do weighted vests really help you get in shape faster?
By Kenya Hunter • The Associated Press

Weighted vests are increasingly showing up in fitness classes, touted as a way to keep bones healthy, improve performance and boost weight loss.

Las Vegas Swim Club, one of several swim clubs based in Southern Nevada, offers a competitive s ...
Waves of contentment: Swimming buoys mental well-being
By Sheldon Jacobs Mental Health Matters

Since my adolescent son recently started swimming competitively, I have been closely following the sport more than ever before.

Mariska Hargitay arrives at a special screening of "My Mom Jayne" on Monday, June 23, ...
Mariska Hargitay ‘not done with Olivia Benson yet’
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

The actor and producer, having one of the best years of her professional life at age 61, returns this month for a 27th season of “Law & Order: SVU.”

MORE STORIES