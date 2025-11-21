Try this right-size solution for Thanksgiving turkey

Whole turkeys can be a lot: a lot of space, cooking time, carving and leftovers. And that’s not for everyone.

Turkey is the centerpiece of many holiday tables, and for good reason. When roasted to perfection, it commands attention, both visually and aromatically.

Enter this clever alternative from Fit Foodie Finds, a popular food and wellness website, which makes turkey tenderloin the star of the Thanksgiving show. Small in stature but not in flavor, turkey tenderloin gets the Hasselback treatment — thinly sliced without cutting all the way through and seasoned with bacon, apples, herbs and spices. Baked atop an easy-to-make stuffing, it’s two Thanksgiving staples in one, and an ideal size for four (or two with leftovers).

It cooks in about an hour, and still commands attention — no carving required.

Hasselback Turkey Tenderloin and Stuffing

This can be prepared up to a day in advance and refrigerated until ready to bake. (Serves 4.)

1½ lb. turkey tenderloin

⅓ cup turkey seasoning (see turkey tips below)

6 to 8 thin slices of bacon, cut in half

1 red apple, sliced

½ small yellow onion

6 to 8 cloves garlic

6 to 8 rosemary sprigs

6 to 8 thyme sprigs

3 cup stuffing mix

1 large carrot, finely diced

1 large rib celery, finely diced

¼ white onion, finely diced

1¼ cup chicken broth

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Lay the turkey tenderloin out on a flat surface and make diagonal slices into the tenderloin about 1 inch apart, making sure not to cut all the way through the turkey. Season the turkey with the turkey seasoning, making sure to season in between each slice.

Assemble the turkey by adding a half slice of bacon, an apple slice, a slice of onion, a garlic clove and a sprig of rosemary or thyme between each slice. Set aside.

Rough chop any remaining apple, onion and bacon and set aside for the stuffing. In a large bowl, add the stuffing mix, carrots, celery, onion and chicken broth to a pan. Mix all of the ingredients together, being sure that the stuffing is fully coated in broth. Transfer to a baking sheet, and scatter the remaining apples, onion, garlic, bacon and herbs over the top of the stuffing. Set the turkey on top of the stuffing and cover with foil.

Bake, covered, for 60 minutes. Uncover the turkey and bake for an additional five to 10 minutes, until a golden brown crust forms and the internal temperature of the turkey reaches 165 degrees. Serve immediately.

— From Lee Funke’s Sheet Pan Thanksgiving Dinner recipe on Fit Foodie Finds

Turkey tips: To make turkey seasoning (from Emily Richter of Fit Foodie Finds), combine 2 tablespoons dried thyme, 2 tablespoons dried rosemary, 4 teaspoons dried oregano, 6 tablespoons brown sugar, 4 tablespoons garlic powder, 6 teaspoons coarse salt, 4 teaspoons pepper, 2 tablespoons chili powder and 4 teaspoons smoked paprika. Store any leftovers in a tightly covered jar for up to six months.