Live Well

UNLV mental health training clinic opens satellite office

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 21, 2022 - 9:18 am
 
Getty Images
Getty Images

UNLV PRACTICE, the university’s community mental health training clinic, has opened its new Rancho office, which is dedicated to the treatment of youths and adolescents.

The facility, 801 S. Rancho Drive, Suite D2, is the first satellite clinic of UNLV PRACTICE — The Partnership for Research, Assessment, Counseling, Therapy, and Innovative Clinical Education.

The PRACTICE functions as an interdisciplinary teaching, training and research clinic for UNLV faculty and graduate students studying to become licensed mental health professionals. Its mission is to offer low-cost, quality behavioral, cognitive and mental health services to the community; to provide teaching, supervision and clinical training experiences for UNLV graduate students; and to support behavioral, cognitive, and mental health research by UNLV faculty and graduate students.

For more information, call 702-895-1532.

Have a health-related event? Email us at health@reviewjournal.com.

