Using a new year to envision a new version of ourselves

Las Vegas therapist Tabitha Johnson is certified in a type of therapy called eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, which addresses stuck trauma within our bodies. (Tabitha Johnson)

A new year is an opportunity to reflect on the highs and lows of the past 12 months. It’s a chance to dream and to envision a new version of ourselves — and to move toward progress and growth.

Tabitha Johnson, a licensed marriage and family therapist and licensed clinical alcohol and drug counselor in Las Vegas, is passionate about helping others navigate difficult experiences.

We recently talked to Johnson about her own life’s journey; her work with a type of therapy, called eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR), that addresses stuck trauma; and about sticking to our New Year’s resolutions.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Sheldon Jacobs: You have overcome a lot in your life. You recently wrote a chapter in a bestselling book in which you discussed some of your life experiences.

Tabitha Johnson: I was fortunate to be asked to contribute a chapter in the book “Slaying Vegas,” part of a larger series, “Slay the USA,” a nationally recognized movement of high-impact women. I co-authored a portion of my story. The book is an amazing collection that features stories of women who approach life with grit and tenacity, regardless of what has been thrown their way. I get honest about my own personal therapy journey as well as how I decided to begin taking medication to support my anxiety. I discuss some recent life transitions and hope that those who read my chapter come away with a sense of renewed hope.

What are some of the common challenges your clients present, and how do you help guide them through those challenges?

Many of my clients have an extensive history of trauma, some stemming from early childhood. I am certified in EMDR therapy, and I have found it to be very effective in healing specific traumas. Other common challenges my clients face are communication difficulties in romantic and family relationships, life transitions, chronic depression and anxiety.

EMDR is probably one of my most favorite topics to share with clients, friends and loved ones. I was fortunate enough to be trained in EMDR, along with several other clinicians, after the Route 91 mass shooting. Since then, it has transformed me both personally and professionally. EMDR targets a specific trauma, and the majority of clients are able to see a reduction in trauma symptoms in as few as one to three sessions. I am personally able to attest to EMDR’s efficacy, as I was able to process through some recent traumas with EMDR and no longer experience flashbacks, nightmares, etc., related to those traumas.

(To find an EMDR trained/certified therapist in your area, check out Find an EMDR Therapist® - EMDR International Association.) To learn more about EMDR, watch this video.

What suggestions do you have for those looking to maintain their New Year’s resolutions throughout 2026?

I find that many people often feel shame and frustration if they do not stick to their New Year’s resolutions. Some alternatives can be to create a vision board for the upcoming year. The vision board can be as simple or as detailed as one wants it to be. The idea is to create a visual representation of what the possibilities are. The vision board can include anything, from health and wellness goals to travel and relationship goals.

Another alternative to New Year’s resolutions is to choose a “word of the year.” This word can help someone guide their intentions, such as “calm” or “abundance.”

Should someone choose to set New Year’s resolutions, perhaps find a safe accountability partner who can provide support throughout the year to help you stay on track. Regardless of what option is chosen, the idea is to continue to move towards a better version of ourselves.

Sheldon Jacobs, Psy.D., LMFT, is a licensed mental health professional based in Las Vegas. Contact him at drjacobs10@hotmail.com.