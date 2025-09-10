What are the most common symptoms of new COVID strain?

Here’s the lowdown from doctors on the new strain of COVID-19, known as stratus or XFG.

COVID-19 is still a serious threat for a lot of people with compromised immune systems and pre-existing conditions that can cause complications — and now, a new variant, complete with new COVID symptoms, is circulating.

Dr. Tyler B. Evans, CEO and co-founder of Wellness and Equity Alliance and an infectious disease and public health expert, gives the lowdown on the new strain, known as stratus or XFG.

“Stratus is a recombinant of two omicron lineages and carries a set of spike protein mutations that give it a modest edge in spreading and in partially dodging antibodies,” he says. “That’s why the World Health Organization flagged it as a ‘Variant Under Monitoring’ back on June 25. Lab studies suggest about a two-fold drop in neutralization compared to recent strains, which is a change worth watching, but not a game-changer.”

Dr. Nikhil Bhayani, assistant professor of internal medicine at the Burnett School of Medicine at Texas Christian University, breaks it down a bit further.

“XFG is a recombinant or hybrid of two existing omicron strains, according to the WHO,” he says. “This means XFG has a mixture of genetic material from these two variants, which may make it better able to bind to cells in the body and cause an infection which is more transmissible compared to other variants. XFG also has several unique mutations in its spike protein, which will improve the virus’s ability to evade COVID-19 antibodies from prior infection or vaccination.”

Here’s everything to know about the new COVID variant.

Symptoms of new variant

The symptoms of stratus are mostly what we’ve come to expect from prior COVID strains, experts say.

“With stratus, what we’re seeing clinically looks very familiar,” Evans says. “It’s still in the omicron family, so the most common symptoms are sore throat, cough, congestion or runny nose, fever or chills, headache and fatigue. Many patients describe a scratchy or hoarse throat, which often gets mistaken for allergies. Loss of taste or smell can still happen, and occasionally, we see stomach issues like nausea or diarrhea. But overall, there’s no evidence that stratus is creating a new or different set of symptoms.”

There is one potential change, however: says Dr. Linda Yancey, infectious disease specialist and internist at Memorial Hermann: “We are seeing more hoarseness and sore throat with this strain. It mimics allergy symptoms with a scratchy sensation in the throat rather than a severe cough seen in prior strains.”

How serious is stratus?

The truth is, it’s unclear so far — but if you’re generally healthy, you probably don’t need to worry too much right now.

“Though infection rates have risen sharply, the rate of hospitalization and deaths have remained low so far,” says Dr. Shruti Gohil, associate medical director for epidemiology and infection prevention at the University of California, Irvine Health. “However, these are lagging indicators of seriousness — hospitalizations and deaths are usually seen weeks after the infection rates rise. We will know more about the seriousness and impact of this new strain in the coming weeks.”

“Over the summer, two COVID-19 strains — nimbus and stratus — were identified as variants to watch,” says Dr. Bernadette Boden-Albala, founding dean of the UC Irvine Joe C. Wen School of Population &Public Health. “These should be considered part of the virus’s ongoing seasonal pattern, rather than fundamentally new threats. … While prior infection and vaccination offer some protection, the virus continues to evolve, and even mild cases can pose significant serious risks including lung and pulmonary issues and long COVID symptoms.”

In terms of spread, Evans says: “From a surveillance standpoint, stratus is gaining ground in the U.S. wastewater monitoring, and local health reports show it now makes up a growing share of detected viruses. That matches what my team at Wellness Equity Alliance is observing on the ground. It’s spreading efficiently, but it’s not rewriting the playbook.”

Are COVID tests still effective?

“Yes, both rapid and molecular testing will detect this variant,” Yancey confirms.

That said, you may not be able to be 100 percent sure of which variant you have.

“This variant will show up on COVID PCR and antigen tests similar to previous variants,” says Dr. Hannah Barbian, a genomic scientist at Rush University System for Health. “These tests tell you that you have COVID, but not which variant. … XFG currently makes up 70 percent of SARS-CoV-2 variants in U.S. wastewater, consistent with data from clinical specimens.”

Treating COVID symptoms

Think you’ve caught the latest COVID-19 variant? Don’t fret, but don’t sit on your hands, either.

“Get tested and seek treatment from your doctor — medications such as Paxlovid are available to shorten illness duration and minimize the risk of serious complications such as long COVID,” Gohil says. “Avoid spreading illness to others by keeping your distance, wearing a mask, covering your cough and cleaning your hands.”

“The most important thing is to take care of yourself,” Yancey adds. “Stay home and rest if you are able. If you have to go out, wear a mask to protect those around you.”

Bhayani also recommends staying home, resting and drinking fluids regularly if you’re ill.

“If symptoms worsen after a few days or you are in a high-risk group, it is important to see your primary care physician,” he adds. “If your symptoms become severe, such as difficulty breathing or chest pain, it is important to seek urgent medical attention.”