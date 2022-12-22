43°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
nye
jeff_german
Live Well

What are the surgical options to treat sleep apnea?

By Dr. Christopher Viozzi Mayo Clinic News Network
December 22, 2022 - 7:57 am
 
Obstructive sleep apnea affects an estimated 20 million to 30 million people in the U.S. (Getty ...
Obstructive sleep apnea affects an estimated 20 million to 30 million people in the U.S. (Getty Images)

Question: I was diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea and was prescribed a CPAP machine. However, it doesn’t seem to be helping. My doctor said we should consider surgical treatment. What are the common surgical options to treat obstructive sleep apnea, and what is the recovery like for these types of operations?

Answer: Obstructive sleep apnea is a disorder where sleep is disrupted by a lack of good airflow through your breathing passages — your mouth, nose, throat — during sleep. People with this disorder not only suffer from lack of restorative sleep, they also are at risk of many medical problems, including high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease and stroke, as well as occupational or vehicular accidents. Obstructive sleep apnea is common, affecting an estimated 20 million to 30 million people in the U.S.

First-line therapy for obstructive sleep apnea is some form of positive airway pressure, commonly called CPAP. This works by supporting the soft tissues of the airway during sleep. Unfortunately, there are many people who do not tolerate it well because of issues of claustrophobia, air passing into the stomach or facial shapes that don’t allow a good mask fit.

Fortunately, there are surgical options available for such patients. The decision to abandon positive airway pressure therapy should not be made lightly, though, nor before a patient really tries to tolerate CPAP. Changes in pressure delivery, mask fit and other techniques often can make CPAP more tolerable and successful. Work with your sleep specialist to make sure you have exhausted all nonsurgical options because surgery carries risk.

Many surgical options attempt either to remove extra airway tissue that collapses during sleep or support the tissues in a way that helps you breathe better.

The simpler operations are soft tissue surgeries in the nasal, oral or throat areas that remove or reposition tissues. These often are outpatient surgeries so you can go home the same day. Depending on what is done, recovery usually involves management of pain; wound care, such as nasal or oral rinses; short-term dietary modifications; and perhaps a week or so off work.

Because these are smaller operations with lower morbidity, they are generally most useful in cases of mild or moderate obstructive sleep apnea, and their success rates overall are lower than more involved surgery. However, once healed, patients don’t need to use a machine or other device at night.

Another more recent option is the use of a nerve stimulator to help the tongue and palate muscles stay open during sleep. A hypoglossal nerve stimulator is a little bit like a pacemaker for your airway. It utilizes a small battery pack under your chest skin with sensors to detect when you breathe in at night and leads that stimulate your airway muscles to stay open. This device is implanted surgically and activated by patients when they go to sleep.

Recovery is similar to that with soft tissue surgeries, and patients can return to work pretty quickly. The impact on diet and issues of wound care are less than with soft tissue surgery. This can be a very useful option in some patients and is highly successful, but there are some restrictions, including body weight and severity of obstructive sleep apnea, that eliminate some patients as candidates.

Finally, some patients with severe disease or obesity who are not candidates for the more minor operations may be candidates for surgery on the facial bones themselves. These surgical approaches move the bony attachments of the soft tissues to a position where the airway stays open at night. These operations are useful in patients with facial bone development problems, such as a retruded lower jaw or chin, because those patients are at much higher risk for soft tissue collapse.

Bony surgery repositions the lower jaw to where it should have had more normal growth. These bony operations are more involved, usually require a one- to two-night hospital stay, and have more impact on patients because of diet and activity restrictions, swelling and sometimes changes in facial appearance (usually positive). Interestingly, these surgeries are less painful than soft tissue operations. They are highly successful and do not require any effort on the part of the patient after surgery.

Determining which surgical options are appropriate for any one patient requires a thoughtful approach. But it is critical that you have long-term treatment of your obstructive sleep apnea to avoid medical or other complications in the future.

Dr. Christopher Viozzi is an oral and maxillofacial surgeon with the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

MOST READ: Live Well
1
Study finds physical link between chilly weather, severity of colds
Study finds physical link between chilly weather, severity of colds
2
How pneumonia infections happen and who’s most at risk
How pneumonia infections happen and who’s most at risk
3
Will Medicare cover injections given in a doctor’s office?
Will Medicare cover injections given in a doctor’s office?
4
Heart-healthy precautions to take during the holidays
Heart-healthy precautions to take during the holidays
5
Rita Moreno shows no signs of slowing or quieting down
Rita Moreno shows no signs of slowing or quieting down
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The USDA's Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends children (and parents) limit added sugar ...
6 tips to limit kids’ sugar intake during the holidays
By Dr. Nimali Fernando American Academy of Pediatrics

“Can I have a treat?” “I want candy!” That might sound familiar, especially this time of year when holiday treats abound.

According to U.S. Census data, 19 percent of Americans households carry medical debt, including ...
Savvy Senior: How to reduce your medical bills
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior

Medical debt has unfortunately become a chronic problem in this country. To help you slash your health care bills, here are some tips recommended by experts.

Emily Kinney, left, and Rita Moreno in a scene from "Santa Bootcamp." (Lifetime)
Rita Moreno shows no signs of slowing or quieting down
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

Take things easy? Not in this lifetime. The 91-year-old Moreno is busier than ever with a new holiday movie out, plus a role opposite fellow legends Jane Fonda and Sally Field.

The winter holidays bring a spike in U.S. cardiac deaths, according to the American Heart Assoc ...
Heart-healthy precautions to take during the holidays
By Heidi Knapp Rinella Special / RJ

Songwriters like to tell us this is the most wonderful time of the year. But according to the American Heart Association, this is the season when we’re most likely to die of cardiac disease.

FILE - People stand by the All of Us Mobile Education and Enrollment Center at the Community He ...
Huge US study starts sharing gene findings with volunteers
By Lauran Neergaard The Associated Press

More than 155,000 Americans who shared their DNA for science are about to learn something in return: Do they have some particularly worrisome genes?

 
Scientists make strides in quest for universal flu shot
By Tom Avril The Philadelphia Inquirer

For years, scientists have tried, and failed, to make a one-and-done vaccine that would provide at least partial protection against all types of the flu.

 
Strategies to cope with holiday stress and anxiety
By John Przybys Special / RJ

If the holiday season doesn’t agree with you, emotionally speaking, you’re not alone. One survey found that 38 percent of people “feel more stress during the holidays.”

More stories for you
How pneumonia infections happen and who’s most at risk
How pneumonia infections happen and who’s most at risk
Prediabetes diagnosis was a call to action for Las Vegas doctor
Prediabetes diagnosis was a call to action for Las Vegas doctor
Huge US study starts sharing gene findings with volunteers
Huge US study starts sharing gene findings with volunteers
Will Medicare cover injections given in a doctor’s office?
Will Medicare cover injections given in a doctor’s office?
Healthy diet, exercise may help ward off ankle injuries
Healthy diet, exercise may help ward off ankle injuries
HOW INNO SUPPS ADVANCED PROSTATE SUPPORT IS HELPING MEN AGE ON THEIR OWN TERMS
HOW INNO SUPPS ADVANCED PROSTATE SUPPORT IS HELPING MEN AGE ON THEIR OWN TERMS