What are your Medicare enrollment options when turning 65?

Brad turns 65 this fall and plans to retire in February. He has a question about the timing of his Medicare enrollment.

Dear Toni: I turn 65 on Oct. 20 and am preparing to retire in February. I have a question about my enrollment timing.

I will work through January to help with the transition of my job responsibilities. I plan to enroll in Medicare Parts A and B during my enrollment time and not delay Part B.

I understand that I will be paying for Part B when I don’t need it because I am still working with employer health coverage. I wanted to make sure that I am enrolled in Medicare Part B before my initial enrollment period ends. Then I can begin a Plan G Medicare supplement policy on Feb. 1 when I retire.

Is there anything I’m missing? — Brad, Louisville, Ky.

Dear Brad: Because your “turning 65” Medicare Part B will begin Feb. 1, you will not have to pay for your coverage to begin in October when you turn 65. Also, your supplemental Plan G, for medical care, can also start Feb. 1 since you are losing your employer group health insurance Jan. 31.

Medicare’s initial enrollment period is a seven-month window: three months before you turn 65, the month in which your birthday falls and three months afterward.

You must set up a Social Security account at ssa.gov before enrolling in Medicare when turning 65.

Here is a summary of the seven-month timeline for Medicare’s initial enrollment period:

■ If you enroll up to three months before turning 65, your Medicare will begin on the first day of the month you turn 65. Since you, Brad, will turn 65 on Oct. 20, you can enroll in Medicare Parts A and/or B in July, August or September (up to 3 months prior) for an Oct. 1 effective date.

■ If you enroll in Medicare the month you turn 65 or up to three months later, your Part A will begin the month you turn 65. (In Brad’s situation, his Medicare Part A will begin Oct. 1, because that is the month he turns 65.)

■ If you enroll the month you turn 65 or any of the three subsequent months, then Medicare Part B will begin on the first day of the following month.

If Brad enrolls in January, three months after he turns 65, his Medicare Part B will begin Feb. 1, which is exactly when Brad wants his Part B coverage to begin, and his Part A will be backdated to Oct. 1.

Waiting until January will keep him from paying the extra three months.

Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. If you have a Medicare question, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.