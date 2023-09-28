91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Live Well

What changes can you make during Medicare’s annual enrollment period?

By Toni King Toni Says
September 28, 2023 - 12:15 pm
 
Medicare’s annual enrollment period runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. (Getty Images)
Medicare’s annual enrollment period runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. (Getty Images)

Dear Toni: This is my first Medicare annual enrollment period, and I don’t know anything about this process. How do I find out which options are best for me? I have some health problems and I’m concerned about making a change. Which Medicare health plan and prescription drug plan do I choose? Will I have to answer health questions to qualify? — Frank, San Antonio

Dear Frank: During Medicare’s annual enrollment period, Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, the Toni Says team is asked this question at least 20 times a day.

Which Medicare option is right for you depends on your health and financial situation. You may be someone who has a history of serious health issues requiring expensive brand-name prescription drugs or who goes to the doctor once a year for a physical and takes inexpensive generics. Take your time and research your options.

Here are steps the Toni Says team uses when helping clients during the annual enrollment period:

1. Decide if you want original Medicare (Parts A and B) or a Medicare Advantage plan (Part C).

■ Ask your doctor’s office which plan is recommended. Most doctors accept original Medicare, but not all accept Medicare Advantage plans. If your doctor is in a Medicare Advantage plan’s provider directory, make sure you call to verify that the office is still accepting that specific Medicare Advantage plan.

■ The main difference between original Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans is that original Medicare works only with Medicare, and the Medicare supplement pays the deductibles or coinsurances (or you pay, if no supplemental policy is selected). Medicare Advantage plans are also called Part C. They are administered by private insurance companies that are approved by Medicare and are primarily HMO and PPO plans.

■ When choosing a Medicare Advantage plan, you must use that specific insurance company’s card, not your Medicare card.

2. Decide if you need to enroll in or change your current Medicare Part D plan during the annual enrollment period.

■ If you want Medicare prescription drug coverage to go with original Medicare, then you must enroll in a stand-alone Medicare Part D plan, which will carry a monthly premium.

■ If you choose a Medicare Advantage plan, make sure that the plan has Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage included, to keep from receiving a Medicare Part D penalty for not enrolling in a Medicare prescription drug plan.

■ Verify that all your prescriptions are covered.

3. Remember, you have from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 to change your Medicare Advantage plan or stand-alone Medicare Part D plan to begin Jan. 1.

■ If you miss the Dec. 7 deadline, you will have to wait until next year’s enrollment period.

■ The annual period is only for enrolling or changing your Medicare Advantage prescription drug or Part D plans. You can change your Medicare supplement, long-term care or dental plans anytime of year.

Take your time during Medicare’s annual enrollment period to explore your options.

Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. If you have a Medicare question, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.

MOST READ: Live Well
1
‘Shawshank Redemption’ line still inspires Morgan Freeman
‘Shawshank Redemption’ line still inspires Morgan Freeman
2
Actress Diane Lane shares her secret to carefree aging
Actress Diane Lane shares her secret to carefree aging
3
Cybill Shepherd not afraid of aging on ‘spiritual journey’
Cybill Shepherd not afraid of aging on ‘spiritual journey’
4
Common early signs of COPD that shouldn’t be ignored
Common early signs of COPD that shouldn’t be ignored
5
‘DWTS’ star on family, fatherhood: ‘You just have to join the dance’
‘DWTS’ star on family, fatherhood: ‘You just have to join the dance’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Health workers warn against loosening mask guidance
Amy Maxmen KFF Health News

A CDC panel’s draft controversially concluded that N95 face masks are equivalent to surgical face masks in certain settings.

 
Moving overseas … should we keep Medicare?
By Toni King Toni Says

Sandy writes to Toni Says, asking: Is there a way to suspend our Medicare coverage while we are overseas and reinstate it without a penalty when we return?

Your overall exercise plan should include aerobic fitness, strength training, core exercises, b ...
7 benefits of regular physical activity
By Laurel Kelly Mayo Clinic News Network

A well-rounded fitness training program is essential, and it can lead to a healthier, happier you.

More stories
Waiting too long to enroll, plus other what-if questions on Medicare
Waiting too long to enroll, plus other what-if questions on Medicare
Does Medicare allow monthly payments for Part B premiums?
Does Medicare allow monthly payments for Part B premiums?
Savvy Senior: Does Medicare cover second opinions?
Savvy Senior: Does Medicare cover second opinions?
Moving overseas … should we keep Medicare?
Moving overseas … should we keep Medicare?
Understanding Medicare’s rules on skilled nursing coverage
Understanding Medicare’s rules on skilled nursing coverage
Biden, Harris target 10 drugs for Medicare price-lowering plan
Biden, Harris target 10 drugs for Medicare price-lowering plan