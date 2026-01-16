What do dietitians think of new US dietary guidelines?

The 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans were recently released, and there are some interesting updates, to say the least.

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans no longer use a plate graphic to illustrate how to structure your meals. It’s now an upside-down pyramid, with foods to eat most of at the top and foods to minimize at the bottom. (DGA)

Every five years, the Dietary Guidelines for Americans are updated to reflect the latest scientific research. The guidelines for 2025 to 2030 were released this month, and there are some interesting updates, to say the least.

From 2011 to 2025, the dietary guidelines used a plate graphic to illustrate the recommended way to structure meals. The recommendations stated that half of every meal should consist of fruits and vegetables. Protein and whole grains should also be included with every meal. The old guidelines also recommended minimizing foods and drinks with added sugar, saturated fats and sodium.

The new guidelines no longer use the plate graphic. It’s now an upside-down pyramid, with the foods recommended to eat most of at the top and the foods to minimize at the bottom.

Besides a new graphic, what recommendations changed and what stayed the same? We asked dietitians to explain everything you need to know, including what they think of the changes.

What changed

More emphasis on protein: One of the biggest changes to the dietary guidelines is a push to emphasize protein. The guidelines recommend consuming a variety of protein sources, including animal proteins (such as eggs, poultry and red meat), seafood and plant-based proteins (such as beans, peas, lentils and soy).

“More data is supporting the notion that healthy adults may benefit from eating more protein than what was previously recommended, so this recommendation may offer some benefits,” registered dietitian Lauren Manaker says.

Manaker approves of the protein recommendations, saying, “Foods like meat, fish, dairy milk and eggs are complete proteins, meaning they provide all of the amino acids your body needs and can’t make on your own.”

Registered dietitian Amanda Baker Lemein is more skeptical of the new protein recommendations. “While protein is an important macronutrient, few Americans are not consuming adequate protein, and in fact, most Americans already over-consume protein,” she explains.

She adds that while she appreciates the emphasis on whole protein sources (versus protein powders or supplements), she says that everyone can benefit from eating more plant-based sources of protein.

The American Heart Association released a statement in response to the new guidelines. While the AHA is generally in favor of the new guidelines, it is critical of the new emphasis on red meat consumption to meet protein goals, because of scientific research showing that a diet high in red meat consumption increases the risk of cardiovascular disease.

“Though dietary restrictions need to be considered based on one’s individual (needs), plant-based proteins are important for increasing fiber, phytonutrients and helping protect the planet’s resources. Not all sources of protein need to be plant-based, as animal proteins are also a nutrient-dense option, but variety is key,” Lemein says.

Gut health is a bigger focus: The new guidelines give eating for gut health a special call-out, emphasizing the importance of fiber-rich foods and fermented vegetables, as well as minimizing ultraprocessed foods that can negatively impact the gut. Both dietitians say this is a welcome change.

“Gut health is important because it plays a key role in digestion, nutrient absorption, immune function and overall health,” Manaker explains.

Lemein adds: “Gut health is an important part of overall health and something we can greatly influence with dietary changes.”

If you want to support your gut health more through food, Manaker recommends eating a variety of fiber-rich foods, like fruits, vegetables and whole grains. She says that garlic, onions and slightly underripe bananas are also beneficial for gut health because they contain prebiotics, which feed the good bacteria in the gut.

De-emphasis on whole grains: While whole grains played a primary role in the older dietary guidelines, the new dietary guidelines recommend eating them more minimally. This is one change Lemein doesn’t like.

“It is disappointing to see whole grains have such a small piece of the pyramid. Few Americans are reaching the recommended guidelines for fiber, and whole grains are an excellent source of fiber,” she says. To her point, scientific research shows that less than 5 percent of Americans meet the recommended daily intake for fiber.

What stayed the same

Eating dairy daily: The new guidelines recommend consuming three servings of dairy a day, which is the same as the previous guidelines recommended. “Since dairy provides so many key nutrients that support your overall health, keeping this recommendation in the guidelines is a positive step toward supporting Americans’ overall health,” Manaker says.

Emphasis on whole foods versus ultraprocessed foods: Both the old and new guidelines emphasize the importance of eating whole foods instead of ultra-processed packaged foods. Fruits and vegetables remain a primary focus too.

“In these updated guidelines, one message that has stayed consistent is that fruits and vegetables should be a part of our diets. It is well established that produce consumption is linked to positive health outcomes. And, unfortunately, most Americans are not meeting this recommendation,” Manaker says.

This is perhaps the biggest takeaway of all: Science is clear that nothing trumps whole foods when it comes to supporting health through what we eat. And that’s something that you can bet will never change, no matter how many new dietary guidelines are released.