Live Well

What online payment options does Medicare offer?

Medicare offers four ways to pay your premium online. (Getty Images)
By Toni King Toni Says
September 19, 2024 - 8:57 am
 

Dear Toni: My Medicare starts Oct. 1 and I received my first bill, due on Sept. 25, about a week ago. This bill is for three months (Oct. 1-Dec. 31) and is over $525. I have more than $10,000 on my health savings account debit card through my past employer, and I was wondering if Medicare will accept payments made with an HSA debit card.

I am not at my full retirement age; I still work and make more than Social Security allows without having to pay a penalty. So, I can’t start my Social Security check so that my Medicare premiums can be deducted monthly. How can I pay that premium amount by the due date? — Janice, Little Rock, Arkansas

Dear Janice: Medicare offers four ways to pay your premium online, including through your HSA account. Janice, you should open a Medicare.gov account since you are not receiving your Social Security check. (The other ways of paying are with a credit card, debit card or ACH withdrawal from your checking or savings account.)

Once you open your Medicare account, you can arrange to pay your bill using your HSA account or another method by clicking on “Pay my premium.”

To have your Part B premium set up to be paid on a monthly basis, click on “Easy pay” and elect monthly payments. It takes six to eight weeks for the easy pay form to be processed. Be sure to keep up with your monthly premiums, so your Medicare Parts A and B are not terminated before easy pay is activated.

By missing a premium payment, Medicare beneficiaries can lose their benefits and may be charged a penalty when they re-enroll.

To create a Medicare.gov online account, you must have applied for Part A and have an assigned Medicare number. Your account will include information such as:

■ Your Part A and B enrollment dates.

■ Which Part D prescription drug plan or Medicare Advantage plan you are enrolled in.

■ Options to pay your premium, view your claims, print your Medicare card and much more.

Many Americans do not realize that they can pay their Part B premiums monthly when they’re not receiving their Social Security check. Take your time and study this Medicare rule.

Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. If you have a Medicare question, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.

