What to know about changing Medicare Advantage plans after Jan. 1

Having second thoughts about switching to a Medicare Advantage plan? What should you do if you find out after Jan. 1 that it’s not working for you?

Dear Toni: I recently attended a local Medicare Advantage informational workshop and was going to join the plan, because my Medicare supplement Part F plan is costing me $260 a month. Now I am having second thoughts.

My questions are regarding what happens if I change to an Advantage plan and find out after Jan. 1 that it is not working for me. Can I return to original Medicare and apply for a new Medicare supplement? Will I be able to enroll in a Medicare Part D plan for prescriptions? — Theresa from Tulsa, Oklahoma

Dear Theresa: Medicare’s annual enrollment period ends Dec. 7, and those who have made changes to their Medicare Advantage Part C or Medicare Part D prescription drug plan should receive their new insurance card by Jan. 1.

Yes, you can return to original Medicare, but your window of time is small. For those having second thoughts after Dec. 7, the time to change your Medicare Advantage plan with Part D is from Jan. 1 to March 31. Those three months are known as the Medicare Advantage open enrollment period. Whether you are approved by a new Medicare supplement is another issue because you will have to answer medical underwriting questions to qualify. Since you currently have a Medicare supplement, you may consider not canceling your Medicare supplement until after March 31 to be sure you are satisfied with your new Medicare Advantage plan, especially if you have a health issue.

As for your second question, yes, enrolling in a Medicare Part D plan will disenroll you from your Medicare Advantage plan. During the Medicare Advantage enrollment period, you can disenroll from your current Medicare Advantage Plan and enroll in another Medicare Advantage plan or return to original Medicare only by enrolling in a stand-alone Part D Medicare prescription drug plan.

During the Medicare Advantage enrollment period, you can switch from your Medicare Advantage plan to another Advantage plan, or to original Medicare with or without a Part D plan. You can only take advantage of the Advantage enrollment period if you have a Medicare Advantage plan. You cannot use it to change a stand-alone Medicare Part D plan.

After March 31, you cannot disenroll from a Medicare Advantage plan because you are in Medicare’s “lock in” from April 1 to Dec. 31. You would have to wait until the next Medicare annual enrollment period (Oct. 15-Dec. 7) to change to a different Advantage plan or return to original Medicare.

We always advise Medicare clients to call all their doctors to see which Medicare Advantage plans they accept.

You are spending about $260 on a Medicare supplement. There may be a less expensive option that has the same access to doctors who accept original Medicare. You might consider shopping for a cheaper Medicare supplement such as Plan G or Plan N.

Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. For a Medicare checkup, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664. Visit seniorresource.com/medicare-moments to listen to her Medicare Moments podcasts and get other information for seniors.