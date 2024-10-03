What you should do during Medicare’s initial enrollment period

These early signs of lung cancer are often missed, oncologists say

I have started working part time and am no longer eligible for company benefits. I turn 65 on Nov. 11 and need my Medicare to begin that month. I will not be receiving a Social Security check until I am at least 67.

How does Medicare’s fall enrollment period affect me? Please explain what I should do. — Jenny, Conroe, Texas

Dear Jenny: Don’t stress about Medicare’s annual enrollment period, which runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. You will be in your initial enrollment period, which is Medicare’s special time for those turning 65.

During this time frame, you can pick the Medicare plan that best fits your medical and financial situation, whether that is original Medicare with a Medicare supplement and a stand-alone Medicare Part D plan or a Medicare Advantage plan with Part D.

The initial enrollment period is a seven-month window that begins three months before the month that you turn 65 and runs through the month or your birthday and three months afterward. If you are enrolled in Medicare Parts A and B by the end of your initial enrollment period, you do not have to worry about Medicare penalties.

Here’s how the initial enrollment period works:

■ If you enroll anytime in the three months before your 65th birthday, your Medicare begins at the start of the month in which you turn 65. (For Jenny, that would be August, September or October for a Nov. 1 effective date.)

■ If you enroll over the next four months, your Medicare will begin the following month. (If Jenny enrolls in December, for example, her Medicare would begin Jan. 1.)

Jenny, as you are not receiving your Social Security check, you need to create a My Social Security account at SSA.gov.

Enroll in September or October for your Medicare Parts A and B to have an effective date of Nov. 1. Once you have enrolled in Medicare online, you can view your benefit verification letter, access your Parts A and B effective dates with your new Medicare number and enroll in your preferred health and prescription drug plans.

Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. If you have a Medicare question, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.