Live Well

What you should know about expired COVID tests

The Food and Drug Administration has said the expiration dates of rapid COVID-19 tests are subj ...
The Food and Drug Administration has said the expiration dates of rapid COVID-19 tests are subject to change, providing a list of the tests that have had their dates extended. (Dreamstime/TNS)
By Morayo Ogunbayo The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
November 29, 2024 - 7:21 am
 

You probably have a cabinet full of rapid COVID-19 tests you’ve accumulated. The expiration dates have come closer and closer, with some tests even reaching them.

But the Food and Drug Administration has said those expiration dates are subject to change, providing a list of the tests that have had their dates extended.

COVID-19 rapid antigen tests allow people to check for SARS-CoV-2 infections without help from professionals. They provide positive or negative results for the virus, typically within 15 minutes.

Rapid COVID tests list their shelf life — how long the test should work as expected — and expiration date — the date through which the test is expected to perform accurately — on the box. According to the FDA, expiration dates can be extended when the manufacturer provides data showing the shelf life is longer than originally expected.

Finding the shelf life, called stability testing, often takes a long time for test manufacturers, with the FDA opting to give them a shelf life of four to six months instead of waiting. After the test maker finds the true results of stability testing, they will contact the FDA with their new date.

The FDA has extended the expiration date for hundreds of tests, available to search at fda.gov.

When should you take a rapid COVID test?

It can be hard to know when exactly to break out one of the tests, but it is often better to be safe than sorry.

According to the FDA, you should take a test when you start having symptoms, such as shortness of breath, fever or chills, sore throat, congestion, new loss of taste and smell, or nausea and vomiting. Headaches, body aches and diarrhea can also be signs to look for.

Respiratory virus season starts this month, with the probability of COVID-19 or RSV infections getting higher. It is important to stay mindful of these possible symptoms, and even if you are not in possession of an at-home rapid test, stay home if you are feeling ill until you can get one.

