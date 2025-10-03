What’s the best high-fiber snack for weight loss?

We spoke with dietitians to better understand fiber’s role in weight management, ways to incorporate it into your diet and the best high-fiber snacks.

Research shows fiber may help with weight loss in several ways, including by slowing down digestion to keep you feeling full longer and cut down on snacking. (Getty)

There’s a lot of talk about protein these days, but fiber is the nutrient we need to put more emphasis on. More than 90 percent of adults in the U.S. fall short of meeting their daily fiber needs, which may have serious health implications.

Consuming a diet high in fiber is associated with improved gut health and a reduced risk of chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease and certain cancers.

It can also play a key role in supporting a healthy weight. In fact, increasing fiber intake by just a few grams per day may lead to meaningful weight loss.

We spoke with registered dietitians to better understand fiber’s role in weight management, ways to incorporate it into your diet and the No. 1 dietitian-approved high-fiber snack that may help you shape up.

Aiding weight loss

Research shows fiber may help with weight loss in several ways:

■ High-fiber foods are naturally less energy dense than low-fiber foods so you end up consuming fewer calories when you eat them. “Fiber contains little to no calories, and is often part of low-calorie, high-volume foods like vegetables and fruits,” says Avery Zenker, a registered dietitian for Diabetes Team. “It helps provide volume to meals, without adding calories.”

■ Fiber gives you feelings of fullness by stimulating hormones within your gut that affect appetite and satiety.

■ Fiber slows down digestion, which helps keep you full for longer and may reduce snacking between meals. “Fiber works like your body’s built-in portion control system — helping you eat less without feeling deprived as you try to manage weight,” says Tracy Colin,a registered dietitian at My Food, My Choice.

■ Soluble fiber ferments in the digestive tract, feeding good bacteria that may influence appetite and weight. “There is increasing evidence that individuals who consume more fiber have a more balanced gut microbiome and that a balanced gut microbiome is associated with a leaner physique,” Zenker says.

Tips to increase fiber intake

■ Choose whole plant foods: Eat more fruits, veggies, whole grains, nuts, seeds and legumes. “Fiber is only found in plant foods,” Zenker states. “In general, the more processed a food is, the less fiber it contains.”

■ Eat a variety of high-fiber foods: There are two main types of fiber: soluble and insoluble. Soluble fiber slows down digestion and helps reduce cholesterol and blood sugar. Insoluble fiber adds bulk and gets things moving along the GI tract. Consuming a wide variety of fiber-rich foods ensures you receive the benefits of both types.

■ Increase fiber slowly: Increasing fiber too abruptly may lead to GI upset like gas, bloating and constipation. Gradually increase fiber intake by a few grams per day until you are at your goal to minimize those symptoms.

■ Consume adequate fluids: Water helps fiber move through the GI tract and may enhance its benefits. Inadequate fluid intake may lead to constipation. “Water and fiber are best friends, since they help each other do their jobs,” Zenker says.

■ Choose snacks with at least 3-5 grams of fiber: Nutrition Now registered dietitian Lauren Manaker says: “This amount is enough to keep you satisfied between meals without overloading your digestive system. Pairing fiber with protein or healthy fats can make your snack even more filling and balanced.”

Best high-fiber snack

Now, for the fun part: What’s the best high-fiber snack for weight loss? Berries are a great call. They’re versatile and can easily be added to foods like oatmeal, yogurt, smoothies, chia seed pudding or eaten alone.

To get the most bang for your buck, choose raspberries, which provide 8 grams of fiber per cup. “Raspberries are sweet and flavorful while being low in sugar and calories,” Zenker says. “They’re a nutrient-dense whole food that provides vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. This makes them a tasty and satisfying snack that can help support weight loss.”

Blackberries are a close second, offering 7.6 grams of fiber per cup. Strawberries and blueberries are lower, each providing just over 3 grams of fiber per cup.

Other recommendations from our experts for high-fiber snacks to aid weight loss: roasted edamame (about 9 grams of fiber and 22 grams of protein in a half-cup serving), popcorn (4 grams of fiber per 1-ounce serving) and roasted chickpeas (about 5 grams of fiber in half a cup).