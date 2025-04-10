What’s the work requirement for premium-free Medicare Part A?

73°F
By Toni King Toni Says
April 10, 2025 - 8:15 am
 

Dear Toni: My husband, James, was laid off in February and decided to apply for an individual health insurance plan because he is 62 and could not apply for Medicare. I turned 65 in March and am having a stressful financial issue after enrolling in Medicare. It is costing me $518 for Part A and $185 for Part B. I am completely shocked because my sister is paying only $185.

I married James 32 years ago and haven’t worked much, because I stayed home to take care of our three children. A Social Security representative said I had not worked enough time to have Medicare Part A at no cost and that this is my issue.

Please explain what I should do to correct my problem. — Wendy, Rosenberg, Texas

Dear Wendy: On the medicare.gov website, it states that to qualify for Medicare Part A at no cost you must have worked and paid Social Security and Medicare taxes from your payroll checks for 10 years, or 40 quarters.

For 2025, if you have paid Medicare taxes for 30 to 39 quarters, then the standard Part A premium is $285 each month. If a person paid Medicare taxes for fewer than 30 quarters — the level at which you qualified, Wendy — then the Part A premium is $518 per month.

However, those who do not qualify for premium-free Part A but who have been married for at least 10 years to a spouse who has met the 10-year requirement should apply under their working spouse’s Social Security number.

Wendy, you need to schedule an in-person appointment with a local Social Security representative to be sure that your Medicare is processed properly. Ask them for help in appealing the Medicare Part A premium of $518, because you have been a stay-at-home spouse with a husband who has worked enough quarters to qualify for premium-free Part A.

Social Security will review James’ Social Security accounts to verify that he has enough quarters to qualify for premium-free Medicare Part A. Be prepared to provide a certified marriage license (the original, not a copy) to Social Security.

Readers, don’t forget the 10-year working rule when enrolling in Medicare.

Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. If you have a Medicare question, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.

