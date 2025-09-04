When is the new version of Medicare’s handbook due out?

This is an important time of year for reviewing your Medicare options, especially if you have health issues.

Commentary: Why health premiums should cause Americans more alarm

How digging in the dirt could bolster mental well-being

Savvy Senior: How to get help with Medicare costs

The 2026 “Medicare & You” handbook will be mailed to over 65 million Medicare beneficiaries this month to arrive ahead of the open enrollment period. (AP Photo file/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Dear Toni: I’m enrolled in Medicare but have not received my “Medicare & You” handbook.

I need to make some changes, and I’m concerned about what I should do during the fall Medicare season. I need to know which options are right for me. I have some health problems, and I’m concerned that I might make the wrong change to my Medicare and Part D plan. — Sylvester, Richmond, Texas

Dear Sylvester: The 2026 “Medicare & You” handbook will be mailed to over 65 million Medicare beneficiaries this month to arrive ahead of the open enrollment period (Oct. 15-Dec. 7).

Take your time researching options, especially if you have health issues. Here are three key steps to take during Medicare’s open enrollment period:

Decide whether you want original Medicare (Parts A and B) or a Medicare Advantage (Part C) plan

Ask your doctor’s office which plan it recommends. Most doctors accept original Medicare, but not all accept Medicare Advantage plans, which are HMOs or PPOs. If you have a doctor in a Medicare Advantage plan’s provider directory, make sure you call to verify that the physician’s office will still accept that plan in the upcoming calendar year.

The main difference between these two types of coverage: Original Medicare is administered by Medicare, and the supplemental plan you select pays deductibles and coinsurance. Medicare Advantage plans are administered by private insurance companies that are approved by Medicare.

Decide whether you need to enroll in or change your Medicare Part D prescription drug plan

If you want Medicare prescription drug coverage to go with original Medicare, then you must enroll in a stand-alone Part D plan, and there may be a monthly premium.

If you choose a Medicare Advantage plan, make sure that the plan has Part D prescription drug coverage; otherwise you will incur a penalty for not enrolling in a Medicare drug plan.

Whichever plan you choose, verify that all prescriptions, both brand name and generic, are covered by the Part D formulary.

Remember, you have from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 to change Part D plans or enroll in a new one

If you miss the Dec. 7 deadline, you will have to wait until next year’s Medicare open enrollment window.

The open enrollment period is only for enrolling in or changing Medicare Advantage Part D or stand-alone Medicare Part D plans. One can change Medicare supplements, long-term care or dental plans any time of year.

Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. If you have a Medicare question, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.