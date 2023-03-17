52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Live Well

When it comes to nutrition, cauliflower is a superstar

By Caitlin Terpstra Mayo Clinic News Network
March 17, 2023 - 9:54 am
 
Cauliflower is high in vitamins C and K, and is also a good source of folate, which supports ce ...
Cauliflower is high in vitamins C and K, and is also a good source of folate, which supports cell growth and is essential during pregnancy. (Dreamstime/TNS)

Like many consumers, you may be on a quest for healthier food options and willing to try something new or a new take on a familiar food. If you’re diagnosed with celiac disease, you may be looking for gluten-free alternatives. Or maybe you’re on the hunt for lower carbohydrate choices.

Cauliflower may be just what you’re searching for. This versatile veggie can be eaten raw, cooked, roasted, grilled, baked into a pizza crust, or cooked and mashed as a substitute for mashed potatoes. You can even rice cauliflower and serve it in place of white rice.

Cauliflower is a member of the cruciferous vegetable family along with Brussels sprouts, cabbage, broccoli, collard greens, kale, kohlrabi, rutabaga, turnips and bok choy.

These vegetables all contain a compound that produces a strong, distinct odor that some find unappealing. But this family of vegetables also offers a wide range of health benefits and may reduce the risk of various types of cancer.

Consider the benefits

When it comes to nutrition, cauliflower is a superstar. It’s high in vitamins C and K, and is also a good source of folate, which supports cell growth and is essential during pregnancy. Cauliflower is fat-free and cholesterol-free. And it’s low in sodium. A one-cup serving contains only 25 calories, 5 grams of carbohydrates and 2 grams of dietary fiber.

Choosing cauliflower

Look for a cauliflower head that has tight, creamy-white curds and bright-green, firmly attached leaves. Avoid those with brown spots or loose, spread-out sections.

Buy a head of cauliflower and separate it into its sections or florets. Or for convenience, purchase a tub of washed, precut florets. Cauliflower wrapped in a cellophane bag can trap moisture and speed up spoiling. Unwrap and transfer cauliflower to a loosely sealed bag with a paper towel to help absorb moisture. Whole heads of cauliflower can be stored in the fridge for four to seven days.

To bring more color to side dishes, salads and snacks, try green, orange or purple cauliflower.

New takes on a familiar veggie

As you look for ways to add more veggies to your plate, give cauliflower a try. Toss florets into a food processor to make a cauliflower pizza crust, or mince into small pieces for your next stir fry. And be sure to involve the kids so they learn to try this familiar veggie in new ways.

This recipe puts a cauliflower twist on a popular side dish. Make it plant-based by leaving out the cheese.

Parmesan roasted cauliflower

Serves 6

½ cup panko breadcrumbs

¼ cup finely grated Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon fresh lemon zest

1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh basil

¼ teaspoon paprika

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

3 cups small cauliflower florets

Fill a medium pot with water and bring to a boil. Heat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly coat an 8-by-8-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

In a small bowl, combine the breadcrumbs, cheese, oil, lemon zest, basil, paprika and salt until well mixed.

Place the cauliflower in boiling water for 3 minutes; drain. Place in the baking dish and sprinkle the breadcrumb mixture evenly over the top. Bake for about 15 minutes or until crust is lightly brown.

Nutritional information for a half-cup serving: 84 Calories, 6 grams total fat, 1 gram saturated fat, 0 grams trans fat, 4 grams monounsaturated fat, 3 milligrams cholesterol, 163 milligrams sodium, 6 grams total carbohydrate, 1 gram dietary fiber, 1 gram total sugars, 3 grams protein

Caitlin Terpstra is a dietitian with the Mayo Clinic Health System in Owatonna, Minnesota.

MOST READ: Live Well
1
How do a Medicare supplement and a Medicare Advantage PPO differ?
How do a Medicare supplement and a Medicare Advantage PPO differ?
2
Every baby boomer should know these Medicare basics
Every baby boomer should know these Medicare basics
3
Tenacity, confidence keys for Keira Knightley
Tenacity, confidence keys for Keira Knightley
4
Is it allergies or COVID? Doctors outline the key differences
Is it allergies or COVID? Doctors outline the key differences
5
Savvy Senior: How to appeal Medicare surcharges if your income changes
Savvy Senior: How to appeal Medicare surcharges if your income changes
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Some simple preventative steps this allergy season can help keep congestion, itching and sneezi ...
A guide to surviving spring allergy season
By Marygrace Taylor Parade

You cannot control when the trees bud or the flowers bloom, but you can take preventative steps to help control spring allergies.

"Boston Strangler" follows Loretta McLaughlin (Keira Knightley), a reporter for the Record-Amer ...
Tenacity, confidence keys for Keira Knightley
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“Mum spent her life saying to me, ‘Keira, scream and shout until people hear you,’ ” recalls the 37-year-old British actress, star of the new Hulu movie “Boston Strangler.”

A healthy diet has become an important part of Fredric Allen Rivers Jr. lifestyle to reduce his ...
Colon cancer on the rise among younger adults
By Sarah Gantz The Philadelphia Inquirer

From 1995 to 2019, colorectal cancer rates doubled among people under 55, even as the overall incidence declined, according to new data from the American Cancer Society.

More stories for you
A guide to surviving spring allergy season
A guide to surviving spring allergy season
Ask the Pediatrician: How important is it to take care of baby teeth?
Ask the Pediatrician: How important is it to take care of baby teeth?
What’s the difference between kidney cysts and polycystic kidney disease?
What’s the difference between kidney cysts and polycystic kidney disease?
Jimmy Garoppolo, Raiders contract deal officially done
Jimmy Garoppolo, Raiders contract deal officially done
MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Michigan State races to lead, favored in 1st half
MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Michigan State races to lead, favored in 1st half
Man arrested in killing near the Strip
Man arrested in killing near the Strip