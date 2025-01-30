In the early stages of Alzheimer’s or other types of dementia, driving performance should be the determining factor, not the disease itself.

Dear Savvy Senior: When should someone with dementia stop driving? My 83-year-old father has some dementia issues but still drives himself around town pretty well. — Concerned Daughter

Dear Concerned Daughter: Most doctors agree that people with moderate to severe dementia should never get behind the wheel, but in the early stages of Alzheimer’s or other types of dementia, driving performance should be the determining factor, not the disease itself.

It’s also important to realize that as your dad’s driving skills deteriorate over time from the disease, he might not recognize he has a problem. So, it’s very important that you work closely with his doctor to monitor his driving and help him stop when it is no longer safe for him. Here are some additional tips.

Watch for warning signs

The best way to keep tabs on your dad’s driving abilities is to take frequent rides with him and watch out for warning signs. For example: Does he have trouble remembering routes to familiar places? Does he drive at inappropriate speeds, tailgate, drift between lanes or fail to observe traffic signs? Does he react slowly or make poor driving decisions? Also, has your dad had any fender benders or tickets lately, or have you noticed any dents or scrapes on his vehicle? All of these are red flags.

If you need some assessment help, hire a driver rehabilitation specialist who’s trained to evaluate older drivers.

Transition tips

Through your assessments, if you believe it’s safe for your dad to drive, you should start recommending simple adjustments to ensure his safety, such as driving only in daylight and on familiar routes, and avoiding busy roads and bad weather. Also, get him to sign a dementia driving contract that designates someone to tell him when it’s no longer safe to drive. You can print one by going to Alz.org/driving.

You may also want to consider getting a GPS car tracking device to help you monitor him. These devices will let you track where he’s driving and allow you to set up zones and speed limits that will send alerts to your smartphone when he exits an area, or if he’s driving too fast or braking harshly.

Time to stop

When your dad can no longer drive safely, you will need to talk to him. It’s best to start having these conversations in the early stages of the disease, before he needs to quit driving, so he can prepare himself.

You also need to have a plan for alternative transportation (including a list of family, friends and local transportation options) that will help him get around after he stops driving.

The Hartford Center for Mature Market Excellence offers a helpful guide called “At the Crossroads: Family Conversations About Alzheimer’s Disease, Dementia and Driving.”

Refusal to quit

If your dad refuses to quit, you have several options. First, suggest a visit to his doctor, who can give him a medical evaluation and prescribe that he stops driving. Older people will often listen to their doctor before they will listen to family members.

If he still refuses, contact your local DMV to see if they can help. Some states will automatically revoke a license when a person is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or dementia, while others require retaking a driving test.

If these fail, consider taking away his keys or getting rid of his vehicle.

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit SavvySenior.org.