Which vitamins will support healthy aging?

Most of us hope to lead a long, healthy existence. From longevity clinics and cutting-edge technology to rejuvenating wellness retreats and beyond, there are countless ways to try to boost your health and overall well-being. But when it comes to daily lifestyle habits, something as simple as taking the right vitamins and supplements can make a major difference.

As much as we would love an easy “fountain of youth” solution, that magic pill doesn’t exist yet. So, we spoke with Dr. Hillary Lin, Stanford-trained physician, longevity expert and CEO of CareCore, to learn the most essential vitamins to take for healthy aging — and what to skip.

Research shows that following healthy eating patterns can cut overall mortality risk by 20 percent and reduce the risk of death from cancer or cardiovascular disease. In some cases, vitamins can be beneficial to add to a nutritious, well-rounded diet. Also, some vitamins have proved to be quite beneficial for addressing age-related conditions.

Before going on, it’s important to note that a food-first approach is crucial and that supplements should only be taken if your doctor advises you to (and usually after a blood test that confirms any deficiencies). Finally, when shopping for supplements, always check to make sure the ones you buy have been third-party tested by checking for a certification seal from organizations such as NSF, USP or ConsumerLab.

With all that in mind, which vitamins truly support healthy aging — and which ones don’t? Here’s everything you need to know.

Vitamins to support healthy aging

Omega-3s (EPA/DHA): Omega-3s support brain and heart health while being “anti-inflammatory workhorses” — and they happen to be Lin’s No. 1 vitamin pick.

“I tell patients to aim for at least 2 grams combined EPA/DHA daily from high-quality fish or algae-based supplements, although testing can help refine this dose,” Lin says.

You can obtain these essential fatty acids from many of the foods you eat, including salmon, mackerel, tuna, chia seeds, flaxseed, walnuts, plant-based oils, fortified yogurt, milks and eggs. Another way to get your fill of omega-3s is by taking fish oil supplements.

Creatine: As you grow older, you naturally lose lean muscle mass — anywhere from 3 percent to 8 percent every decade after age 30. That’s why building and preserving your supply becomes even more important — especially when longevity is at the top of mind. Creatine may be able to help with that.

“Creatine isn’t just for bodybuilders — the data on cognitive function and muscle preservation in aging adults is compelling,” Lin says. “Five grams daily can help maintain muscle mass, bone density and even brain health as we age.”

Magnesium: Magnesium doesn’t receive enough credit, according to Lin, who dubs it “the most underrated longevity supplement.”

“(Magnesium is) involved in over 300 enzymatic reactions, including DNA repair and most people are sub-clinically deficient,” Lin points out. “There are a dozen variations of magnesium, but for simplicity, you can rely on magnesium citrate for general use or magnesium glycinate for sleep support.”

Vitamins D3 and K2: This recommendation is a combo, or as Lin puts it, a “power couple for healthy aging.” Vitamins D3 and K2 work quite well together: D3 helps your body absorb calcium, while K2 guides it to your bones rather than your arteries, Lin explains.

Research backs up the benefits. The Rotterdam Study — which assessed how often aging adults developed certain diseases — found that taking vitamin K2 was associated with a decreased risk of coronary heart disease. “I recommend 2,000 to 4,000 IU of D3 with 100 to 200 mcg of K2 (MK-7 form) daily, but test your levels first,” Lin says. “The sweet spot for vitamin D is 40-60 ng/mL.”

Which vitamins to skip

In addition to knowing the right vitamins to buy, Lin shares which ones people should avoid.

Generic multivitamins: Lin’s biggest pet peeve is generic multivitamins. She says they’re “one-size-fits-none” and give people a false sense of security that they’re covered with a single vitamin.

“Longevity medicine is about personalization, not throwing a handful of random nutrients at the wall and hoping something sticks,” Lin says. “You might be deficient in magnesium but overdoing iron, and a multivitamin won’t account for that.”

High-dose vitamin E: Another vitamin Lin skips? High-dose vitamin E. “The SELECT trial actually showed increased prostate cancer risk,” she says. “Your body needs some oxidative stress for healthy adaptation. Flooding it with antioxidants can backfire.”

Takeaways

If you want to boost your longevity, omega-3s, creatine, magnesium and vitamins D3 and K2 are all beneficial choices to support your wellness routine. But remember — they’re just the starting point.

“Supplements are the last 10 percent of optimization — not the foundation. If you’re sleeping poorly, eating processed food and sedentary, no amount of pills will save you,” Lin stresses. “Fix sleep, nutrition and movement first — then supplement strategically to optimize what’s already working.”

Before you shop, it’s important to be well-informed and a mindful label reader. Just because “anti-aging” may be plastered on a vitamin’s label, that doesn’t necessarily mean it will deliver real results.