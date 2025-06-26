Who’s eligible for Social Security disability benefits?

Each year, approximately 2 million people apply for SSDI, but around two-thirds are denied.

Dear Savvy Senior: What do I need to do to get disability benefits from Social Security? I’m 60 years old and have a medical condition that doesn’t allow me to work anymore. But I’ve read that getting disability benefits is difficult. — Need Help

Dear Need Help: Getting Social Security disability insurance benefits when you’re unable to work can indeed be challenging. Each year, approximately 2 million people apply for SSDI, but around two-thirds are denied, because most applicants fail to prove that they are disabled and cannot work.

Here are some steps to help improve your odds:

Are you disabled?

The first thing you need to find out is if your health condition qualifies you for Social Security disability benefits.

You generally will be eligible only if you have a physical or mental impairment severe enough that it prevents you from working in your current, or past, line of work for at least a year.

There is no such thing as a partial disability benefit. If you’re fit enough to work part time, and you’re earning more than $1,620 ($2,700 if you’re blind) a month on average in 2025, your application will be denied. But if you’re not working or are working but earning below those limits, your application may be considered.

Your skills, education and work experience are also factors. Your application will be denied if your work history suggests that you could perform a less physically demanding job.

To help determine if you’re eligible, use the SSA benefit eligibility screening tool at SSAbest.benefits.gov.

How to apply

If you believe you have a claim, your next step is to gather your personal, financial and medical information for the application process.

You can apply online at SSA.gov/disability or by calling 800-772-1213 to make an appointment at your local Social Security office, or to set up an appointment for someone to take your claim over the phone.

The process lasts about an hour. If you schedule an appointment, a Disability Starter Kit that will help you get ready for your interview will be mailed to you. If you apply online, the kit is available at SSA.gov.

It takes six to eight months from the initial application to receive either an award or denial of benefits. The only exception is if you have a chronic illness that qualifies for a compassionate allowance to fast-track the case.

If Social Security denies your initial application, you can appeal the decision. But with a huge backlog of people waiting, your appeal may take eight to 10 months or longer.

Get help

You can hire a representative to help with your Social Security disability claim. By law, representatives can charge only 25 percent of past-due benefits up to a maximum of $9,200 if they win your case.

It’s probably worth hiring someone at the start of the application process if your disability is something difficult to prove, such as chronic pain. If your disability is obvious, it might be worth initially working without a representative to avoid the fee. You can always hire a representative later if your application is denied.

To find a representative, check with the National Organization of Social Security Claimants’ Representatives (nosscr.org) or National Association of Disability Representatives (nadr.org).

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit SavvySenior.org.