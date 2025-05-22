77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Kats!, Dining Out now on
Find entertainment news, Kats and Dining Out on the new
website.
Live Well

Why did I have to sign a Medicare form in the ER?

Original Medicare has two situations in which someone is asked to sign a Medicare form. (Getty ...
Original Medicare has two situations in which someone is asked to sign a Medicare form. (Getty Images)
More Stories
Ibuprofen is one of the most popular medications on the market for treating pain, headaches, fe ...
Savvy Senior: How much ibuprofen is too much?
Charles Scott works out with resistance bands at home Thursday, May 1, 2025, in New York. (AP P ...
Fitting fitness into your busy schedule
Deleting this app from your phone can double your focus, cognitive experts say
Rich in nitrates, which help arteries relax for better blood flow, leafy greens provide a host ...
7 foods dietitians recommend to help unclog arteries
By Toni King Toni Says
May 22, 2025 - 7:19 am
 

Dear Toni: I have original Medicare with a supplement. In March, I was taken by ambulance to the emergency room for heart issues. I had a big surprise when a hospital employee asked me to sign a Medicare form to see if I was to be admitted as an inpatient or sent home. I was lucky that the doctor sent me home.

Did I do the right thing by signing the Medicare form? My sister said she did not have to do this when she had cataract surgery last summer. — Sandra, Sugar Land, Texas

Dear Sandra: Your hospital situation was different from your sister: She was having outpatient surgery, and you were in the emergency room for a health issue. Original Medicare has two situations in which someone is asked to sign a Medicare form.

The first one concerns Medicare’s outpatient observation notice. It affects only those who are enrolled in original Medicare, with or without a supplement. The second is Medicare’s lifetime reserve days policy, which gives someone on Medicare an extra 365 days during a hospital stay — this is only for people covered by a Medicare supplement.

Those two Medicare rules apply only with original Medicare, not a Medicare Advantage plan.

Medicare outpatient observation notice, or MOON: Page 28 of the 2025 “Medicare & You” handbook explains this rule under “Am I an inpatient or outpatient?” It states: “Each day you have to stay, you or your caregiver should ask the hospital and/or your doctor, a hospital social worker, or a patient advocate if you’re an inpatient or outpatient.” Know whether you are an inpatient or outpatient, because it affects what is covered in the hospital.

Lifetime reserve days: Page 27 of the handbook explains how the reserve days work. For 2025, Medicare Part A covers an inpatient hospital stay with a $1,676 deductible for days 1 to 60, six times a year. For days 61 through 90, Medicare pays all but $419. For days 91 and thereafter, Medicare pays all but $838 with the 60 lifetime reserve days to be used. Once you reach the end of the reserve days, the inpatient hospital benefits are exhausted and you will pay the full cost.

Sandra, you have a Medicare supplement Plan G, and your Part A inpatient hospital costs are paid for by the plan with an extra 365 days of inpatient hospital coverage. During those 365 days, the hospital is forbidden to bill you for the balance. It must bill the Medicare supplement and sign off on specific Medicare/hospital forms.

Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. If you have a Medicare question, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ibuprofen is one of the most popular medications on the market for treating pain, headaches, fe ...
Savvy Senior: How much ibuprofen is too much?
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior

Ibuprofen, sold under brand names such as Advil, Motrin and Nuprin, can pose certain health risks, especially for those with kidney or stomach issues.

Charles Scott works out with resistance bands at home Thursday, May 1, 2025, in New York. (AP P ...
Fitting fitness into your busy schedule
By Stephen Wade • The Associated Press

Making time simply calls for creativity and a broader understanding of how to get in daily exercise. Here are some tips to help.

After some trial and error in the first two weeks of my 10,000-step challenge, I discovered a h ...
3 easy tips to help you reach 10K daily steps
By Jocelyn Solis-Moreira Parade

Have you ever felt there’s so much to do and so little time? If your goal is to walk more, then follow these three steps.

If your goal is to live to 100, genetics play a significant role, of course, but another key ca ...
4 common habits of people who live past age 100
By Jocelyn Solis-Moreira • Parade

There’s no right way to attain longevity, but the experts say one key to a long life can lie in your morning routine.

Whole wheat pasta dishes are the best way to showcase spring vegetables. (Getty Images)
Whole wheat noodles put a new twist on pasta primavera
By Beth Dooley The Minnesota Star Tribune

With its nutty flavor and grainy texture, whole wheat pasta is a perfect match for savory, earthy and/or oniony sauces with richness and depth.

MORE STORIES