Why routine eye care is vital for people with diabetes

Diabetes can affect blood vessels in the retina, leading to a condition known as diabetic retinopathy. This makes eye exams particularly vital for people with diabetes. (Getty Images)

Question: I know that diabetes can take a real toll on your body, but I didn’t know that it includes your eyes. How are they affected by this disease?

Answer: While eye care and regular eye exams are important for everyone, they’re particularly vital for people with diabetes.

Diabetes is a prevalent condition worldwide, affecting approximately 10 percent of the population. It’s caused by a problem in the way the body regulates and uses sugar as fuel. Diabetes is a systemic disease, which means it affects many organs, including the heart, blood vessels, nerves, kidneys and eyes.

Let’s explore why routine eye care is so important.

Diabetic retinopathy

The eye contains a sensitive layer called the retina, the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye, which plays a vital role in your vision. The blood vessels in the retina can be affected by diabetes, leading to a condition known as diabetic retinopathy. It can develop in anyone with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes.

It also can develop during pregnancy if you’re diagnosed with gestational diabetes. Having diabetes before becoming pregnant can increase your risk of diabetic retinopathy. Your health care professional might recommend additional eye exams throughout your pregnancy.

Diabetic retinopathy gradually damages the retina’s blood vessels. As the condition becomes established, you may not notice any symptoms. But damage occurs even before symptoms appear, progressing through various stages of severity. There often are no symptoms until retinopathy has reached a moderate or advanced stage. In the advanced stage, diabetic retinopathy can cause rapid, permanent vision loss.

In people ages 25 to 74 worldwide, diabetic retinopathy is the leading cause of vision loss. By 2030, an estimated 191 million people globally will have this condition, and 56.3 million people with diabetes will have vision-threatening diabetic retinopathy.

AI-assisted screening

For people with diabetes, regular eye screening is part of their annual exam with their primary care clinician.

Several AI devices for diabetic retinopathy screening were approved by the Food and Drug Administration. These systems capture an ocular photograph of the eye’s retina to identify early signs of retinopathy. Taking this photograph is quick, and the process is designed for your comfort.

If the screening detects diabetic retinopathy, your health care team will refer you to retinal specialists or an ophthalmology specialist for further evaluation and management of the condition.

Treating diabetic retinopathy

Prevention remains the best approach for diabetic retinopathy.

Strict control of your blood glucose levels reduces your risk of developing vision loss from diabetic retinopathy. In addition, you should control high blood pressure and cholesterol, since they can affect the retinal health of your eyes. If you smoke, now’s the time to stop.

Even if your annual eye exam showed no issues, it’s crucial to report any of these symptoms to your health care team right away:

■ Blurred vision.

■ Double vision.

■ Dark or empty spot in the center of your vision.

■ Difficulty reading.

■ Difficulty seeing well at night.

■ Droopy eyelid.

■ Eye pain.

■ Flashing lights.

■ Halos around lights.

■ Objects that look larger or smaller than usual.

■ Sudden appearance of spots or floaters.

These symptoms may indicate that you need a change in your eyeglass or contact lens prescription. They also might signal other, more serious diseases, such as diabetic-related ocular complications, including diabetic retinopathy.

Early detection and diligent management by an ophthalmologist can slow the progression or halt diabetic retinopathy. A prompt diagnosis increases the chances of a favorable outcome.

Dr. Wayne Wu is an ophthalmologist with the Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.