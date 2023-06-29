93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Live Well

Why “still working” are magic words for Medicare Part B

By Toni King Toni Says
June 29, 2023 - 10:30 am
 
“Still working” are magic words when it comes to enrolling in Medicare Part B pas ...
“Still working” are magic words when it comes to enrolling in Medicare Part B past age 65 and losing your or your spouse’s company benefits. (Getty Images)

Dear Toni: I’m losing the battle with Social Security about me and my wife enrolling in Medicare Part B since I am losing my group benefits effective July 31. I took early retirement in October 2022, and both my wife and I have been under company group health benefits.

I just found out that I had to be an active employee to enroll in Medicare Part B without receiving a penalty. No one ever told me this.

Please explain what Medicare rule I am not following. Now I must pay for COBRA, which costs us more than $1,500 a month. — Vince, San Antonio

Dear Vince: Because you retired in October 2022, you have missed your window to enroll in Medicare Part B as of May 31.

If you or your spouse is “still working,” those are magic words when it comes to enrolling past 65 and losing your or your spouse’s company benefits. The Medicare and You Handbook discusses delaying Medicare Part B until you are leaving your or your spouse’s group benefits, saying that “your 8-month Special Enrollment Period to sign up for Part B starts when you stop working, even if you choose COBRA or other coverage that’s not Medicare.”

You thought that you were protected because of your continued employer group health plan and severance retirement package. You and your wife have waited past the eight-month window to apply for Medicare Part B and file your special enrollment period forms with Social Security.

You and your wife have a big problem because your group plan is ending July 31 and you now cannot get your Medicare Part B to begin until February. You cannot enroll in Medicare Part B until January because you no longer qualify for a special enrollment period. You must now enroll during Medicare’s general enrollment period, according to its rules.

Here are Medicare’s enrollment periods:

Medicare initial enrollment period: An IEP runs for a seven-month span (the month of your 65th birthday, plus three months before and after that month).

Special enrollment period: Enrolling after age 65 when delaying Medicare Part B due to working full time with company benefits. This is an eight-month window (a grace period) to sign up for Part B without receiving a Part B penalty. (You need the CMS-L564 form — Request for Employment Information — signed by your human resources department and returned to Social Security.)

General enrollment period: Jan. 1 to March 31 is the period each year when late enrollees can sign up for Medicare Part B. Their Part B will begin on the first of the next month, and they will incur a Part B penalty.

Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. If you have a Medicare question, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.

MOST READ: Live Well
1
Actress Diane Lane shares her secret to carefree aging
Actress Diane Lane shares her secret to carefree aging
2
Savvy Senior: Handling Social Security benefits when a family member dies
Savvy Senior: Handling Social Security benefits when a family member dies
3
Where can Alzheimer’s caregivers turn for help?
Where can Alzheimer’s caregivers turn for help?
4
Delay in Part B enrollment triggers Medicare maze
Delay in Part B enrollment triggers Medicare maze
5
Cybill Shepherd not afraid of aging on ‘spiritual journey’
Cybill Shepherd not afraid of aging on ‘spiritual journey’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
According to the Alzheimer's Association, Nevada is expected to see a 30 percent increase from ...
Where can Alzheimer’s caregivers turn for help?
By John Przybys Special / RJ

For anyone navigating the arduous journey as an Alzheimer’s caregiver, we’ve compiled a list of aid and resources available from local and national providers.

The best way to treat eczema is to avoid triggers that cause a flare. (Getty Images)
How to treat itch, discomfort of childhood eczema
By Dr. Kevin Boyd Mayo Clinic News Network

Eczema, also called atopic dermatitis, is a common, itchy skin condition in childhood. It is long-lasting and can appear anywhere on the body.

Failing to sign up properly for Medicare Part B can result in a costly lifetime penalty. (Getty ...
Delay in Part B enrollment triggers Medicare maze
By Toni King Toni Says

The working partner should always contact their company’s benefits administrator to find out its policy regarding unmarried domestic partners and Medicare rules.

More stories
Delay in Part B enrollment triggers Medicare maze
Delay in Part B enrollment triggers Medicare maze
8 Medicare tips that everyone needs to know
8 Medicare tips that everyone needs to know
What are husband’s Medicare options after wife’s job loss?
What are husband’s Medicare options after wife’s job loss?
Savvy Senior: Health insurance options after a spouse retires
Savvy Senior: Health insurance options after a spouse retires
Plans Changes. Nevada Health Link is Here for You.
Plans Changes. Nevada Health Link is Here for You.
How to appeal when Medicare refuses a claim
How to appeal when Medicare refuses a claim