Why was I denied enrollment in Medicare Part B?

Tips to protect a key body part you may not think about

The “Medicare & You” handbook explains that the eight-month special enrollment period begins the month after employment ends or employer benefits cease, whichever happens first. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Dear Toni: On April 1, I went to the local Social Security office to apply for my Social Security check and Medicare Part B, since I am turning 70 on April 20.

On April 11, I received a letter stating that the $3,200 Social Security benefit check would be issued in May to my bank account. To my surprise, the letter states that since I waited past Medicare’s eight-month special enrollment period, I was not approved for Medicare Part B.

The letter also stated that I need to enroll in Part B during Medicare’s next general enrollment period, which begins Jan.1. I did not know I had a specific window of time to apply for Part B. I thought you could apply at any time past age 65.

My COBRA premium is over $800 per month. Can you please explain what I need to do, in simple terms, to enroll in Medicare with a supplement? I want an option that is less expensive. — Gail, Charlotte, N.C.

Dear Gail: The eight-month special enrollment period begins the month after employment ends or employer benefits cease, whichever happens first. Medicare’s Jan. 1-March 31 general enrollment period is for people who never enrolled in Medicare Parts A and B. I would advise you to enroll after Jan. 1 to have your Part B begin Feb. 1.

Until you enroll in Part B, you will need to remain on COBRA or visit healthcare.gov to find an individual health plan.

Medicare has three enrollment periods:

■ Initial enrollment: This window starts three months before a person’s 65th birthday and includes the month in which they turn 65 and three months afterward.

■ Special enrollment: This is an eight-month period for enrolling in Part B without receiving a penalty. Use this window when delaying Medicare Part B beyond age 65 because you are working full time with company benefits.

■ General enrollment: From Jan. 1 through March 31, anyone who has not enrolled in Part B may sign up, but they will receive penalty.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, Medicare’s general enrollment period rules were changed to help Americans who had not enrolled in Medicare when turning 65. Now, when enrolling during this window, your Part B coverage will begin the first day of the following month. Wait past March 31, and your Medicare enrollment will be delayed until Jan. 1 of the next year with a higher Part B penalty.

There are many Americans receiving a Medicare Part B penalty, costing an average of $5,000 over their lifetime, because they did not enroll at the right time.

Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. If you have a Medicare question, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.