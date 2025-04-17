64°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Live Well

Why was I denied enrollment in Medicare Part B?

The “Medicare & You” handbook explains that the eight-month special enrollmen ...
The “Medicare & You” handbook explains that the eight-month special enrollment period begins the month after employment ends or employer benefits cease, whichever happens first. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
More Stories
If you’re concerned about the privacy of your personal information, the best way to prot ...
Savvy Senior: How to protect yourself from identity theft scams
A new and rapidly developing area of medicine focuses on abdominal core health, including how p ...
Tips to protect a key body part you may not think about
Even weekend workouts could help you live longer
Danielle McWilliams cooks with her daughters Reese, 7, right, and Remi, 4, at their New Jersey ...
Rewards of cooking with kids extend beyond the recipes
By Toni King Toni Says
April 17, 2025 - 7:03 am
 

Dear Toni: On April 1, I went to the local Social Security office to apply for my Social Security check and Medicare Part B, since I am turning 70 on April 20.

On April 11, I received a letter stating that the $3,200 Social Security benefit check would be issued in May to my bank account. To my surprise, the letter states that since I waited past Medicare’s eight-month special enrollment period, I was not approved for Medicare Part B.

The letter also stated that I need to enroll in Part B during Medicare’s next general enrollment period, which begins Jan.1. I did not know I had a specific window of time to apply for Part B. I thought you could apply at any time past age 65.

My COBRA premium is over $800 per month. Can you please explain what I need to do, in simple terms, to enroll in Medicare with a supplement? I want an option that is less expensive. — Gail, Charlotte, N.C.

Dear Gail: The eight-month special enrollment period begins the month after employment ends or employer benefits cease, whichever happens first. Medicare’s Jan. 1-March 31 general enrollment period is for people who never enrolled in Medicare Parts A and B. I would advise you to enroll after Jan. 1 to have your Part B begin Feb. 1.

Until you enroll in Part B, you will need to remain on COBRA or visit healthcare.gov to find an individual health plan.

Medicare has three enrollment periods:

Initial enrollment: This window starts three months before a person’s 65th birthday and includes the month in which they turn 65 and three months afterward.

Special enrollment: This is an eight-month period for enrolling in Part B without receiving a penalty. Use this window when delaying Medicare Part B beyond age 65 because you are working full time with company benefits.

General enrollment: From Jan. 1 through March 31, anyone who has not enrolled in Part B may sign up, but they will receive penalty.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, Medicare’s general enrollment period rules were changed to help Americans who had not enrolled in Medicare when turning 65. Now, when enrolling during this window, your Part B coverage will begin the first day of the following month. Wait past March 31, and your Medicare enrollment will be delayed until Jan. 1 of the next year with a higher Part B penalty.

There are many Americans receiving a Medicare Part B penalty, costing an average of $5,000 over their lifetime, because they did not enroll at the right time.

Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. If you have a Medicare question, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A new and rapidly developing area of medicine focuses on abdominal core health, including how p ...
Tips to protect a key body part you may not think about
By Sharon Theimer Mayo Clinic News Network

We asked Dr. Charlotte Horne about the importance of abdominal core health, how to protect it and how to identify risk factors that might require surgery.

 
Even weekend workouts could help you live longer
American Heart Association News

A new study reports people whose physical activity fits a “weekend warrior” pattern might lower their risk of an early death.

Danielle McWilliams cooks with her daughters Reese, 7, right, and Remi, 4, at their New Jersey ...
Rewards of cooking with kids extend beyond the recipes
By Tracee M. Herbaugh The Associated Press

Cooking builds life skills, promotes healthy eating, boosts confidence and strengthens family bonds — all while making mealtime fun.

Solo agers represent a growing demographic in the U.S., with an estimated 22 million Americans ...
Where can solo senior turn for help in their later years?
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior

This is a very common concern for the 22 million solo agers across the United States who don’t have adult children or other family they can depend on.

Many people struggle with tight hips, especially if they sit a lot. A few minutes moving throug ...
Tight hips? Try these 10 yoga poses to feel less stiff
Emily Laurence Parade

If you have back pain, neck and shoulder stiffness or pain, sit a lot for work or are sedentary, hip-opening exercises can quickly alleviate the tightness.

Visitors taking a 4-mile round-trip hike from China Ranch can get this rare glimpse of the 185 ...
Hike in a sweet oasis 80 miles from Las Vegas — PHOTOS
By Natalie Burt Outdoor Adventures

Pick a date before the weather gets too warm to hike along a path winding through bewildering geology and hardscrabble history in a desert oasis.

MORE STORIES