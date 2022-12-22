43°F
Live Well

Will Medicare cover injections given in a doctor’s office?

By Toni King Toni Says
December 22, 2022 - 7:31 am
 
If procedures such as macular degeneration injections or allergy testing and shots are medicall ...
If procedures such as macular degeneration injections or allergy testing and shots are medically necessary, then Medicare will pay for them. (Gettty Images)

Dear Toni: I am turning 65 in March and my individual health plan has a $4,000 deductible, which I meet every year due to shots of Lucentis for macular degeneration. The cost is more than $2,500 per shot, given at the doctor’s office. I also have allergy shots each week from another doctor. My concern is how will Medicare pay for these charges. — Tabitha, Sugar Land, Texas

Dear Tabitha: Many Americans do not realize what is covered under Medicare Part B, which is the medical part of Medicare.

In the Medicare and You handbook under the “What does Part B cover?” section, it states that Part B “helps cover medically necessary doctor’s services, outpatient care, home health services, durable medical equipment, and other medical services.”

You have a concern about whether the macular degeneration injections for your eyes, and the allergy testing and shots, can be covered under Medicare Part B. If these procedures are medically necessary, then Medicare will pay for them. Your out-of-pocket cost is the current year’s Part B deductible.

“Medically necessary,” as defined by Medicare, means “health-care services or supplies needed to diagnose or treat an illness, injury, condition, disease, or its symptoms and that meet accepted standards of medicine.”

In the handbook under “Doctor &other health care provider services,” it states that “Medicare covers medically necessary doctor services (including outpatient services and some inpatient hospital doctor services) and covered preventative services. Medicare also covers services you get from other health care providers, like physician assistants, nurse practitioners, clinical nurse specialists, clinical social workers, physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech-language pathologists and clinical psychologists.”

The 2023 Part B medical/doctor deductible is $226, with Medicare paying 80 percent of the Medicare approved amount and the Medicare beneficiary paying 20 percent of the Medicare-approved amount after the deductible is met.

Many enrollees choose Medicare supplement insurance (Medigap) to defray the Medicare Parts A and B deductibles and 20 percent out-of-pocket charges. With a Medicare supplement, you can have low (or even zero) out-of-pocket costs for Medicare-approved amounts, depending on which plan you choose.

Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. For a Medicare checkup, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.

THE LATEST
Obstructive sleep apnea affects an estimated 20 million to 30 million people in the U.S. (Getty ...
What are the surgical options to treat sleep apnea?
By Dr. Christopher Viozzi Mayo Clinic News Network

People with sleep apnea not only suffer from lack of restorative sleep. They also are at risk of many medical problems, including high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease and stroke.

The USDA's Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends children (and parents) limit added sugar ...
6 tips to limit kids’ sugar intake during the holidays
By Dr. Nimali Fernando American Academy of Pediatrics

“Can I have a treat?” “I want candy!” That might sound familiar, especially this time of year when holiday treats abound.

According to U.S. Census data, 19 percent of Americans households carry medical debt, including ...
Savvy Senior: How to reduce your medical bills
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior

Medical debt has unfortunately become a chronic problem in this country. To help you slash your health care bills, here are some tips recommended by experts.

Emily Kinney, left, and Rita Moreno in a scene from "Santa Bootcamp." (Lifetime)
Rita Moreno shows no signs of slowing or quieting down
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

Take things easy? Not in this lifetime. The 91-year-old Moreno is busier than ever with a new holiday movie out, plus a role opposite fellow legends Jane Fonda and Sally Field.

The winter holidays bring a spike in U.S. cardiac deaths, according to the American Heart Assoc ...
Heart-healthy precautions to take during the holidays
By Heidi Knapp Rinella Special / RJ

Songwriters like to tell us this is the most wonderful time of the year. But according to the American Heart Association, this is the season when we’re most likely to die of cardiac disease.

FILE - People stand by the All of Us Mobile Education and Enrollment Center at the Community He ...
Huge US study starts sharing gene findings with volunteers
By Lauran Neergaard The Associated Press

More than 155,000 Americans who shared their DNA for science are about to learn something in return: Do they have some particularly worrisome genes?

 
Scientists make strides in quest for universal flu shot
By Tom Avril The Philadelphia Inquirer

For years, scientists have tried, and failed, to make a one-and-done vaccine that would provide at least partial protection against all types of the flu.

 
Strategies to cope with holiday stress and anxiety
By John Przybys Special / RJ

If the holiday season doesn’t agree with you, emotionally speaking, you’re not alone. One survey found that 38 percent of people “feel more stress during the holidays.”

