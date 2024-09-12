89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Live Well

Will Social Security data breach affect my Medicare?

Medicare no longer places a Social Security number on its cards, instead using a random set of ...
Medicare no longer places a Social Security number on its cards, instead using a random set of 11 letters and numbers for each cardholder. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
More Stories
There are several places early retirees can find temporary health insurance coverage before Med ...
What health care insurance options are available for early retirees?
Kathryn Hahn poses for photographers ahead of the UK Special Screening of Marvel Television's ' ...
With own Marvel series, Kathryn Hahn at peak of her powers
Young girls are using anti-aging products, and the harm is more than skin deep
What to eat, and what to avoid, to keep your brain healthy
By Toni King Toni Says
September 12, 2024 - 12:10 pm
 

Dear Toni: I was watching the news and discovered that my Social Security number and personal information could have been stolen through a Social Security data breach. This situation makes me concerned about my Medicare number and someone filing a false claim. Please advise what I should do to be sure my personal Medicare information is protected from hackers. — James, Nashville, Tennessee

Dear James: It’s true: A recent Social Security data breach has affected 2.9 billion people. Be cautious if you think that this event may have affected you.

But the good news regarding Medicare and this data breach is that Medicare no longer places a Social Security number on its cards and instead assigns 11 random letters and digits that are unique to each cardholder.

You do not have to worry about your Social Security number being used to file a Medicare claim. Only your unique Medicare Beneficiary identifier is used. This helps keep your Medicare safe.

To protect your Medicare from hackers, understand that Medicare, Social Security or the IRS will never call, email or text you to ask for your personal identifiable information such as name, Social Security number, date of birth, address or your personal health information. These government agencies will send a letter through the U.S. Postal Service with information on any data that may have been breached or any action needed on your part.

If you receive a call, text or email from someone claiming to be from Medicare, Social Security or the IRS and saying that you need a new Medicare card or that they need additional personal information, ignore it.

For a Medicare data breach notification, you will receive a letter from CMS (Medicare) with details, and you can call 800-MEDICARE with questions or concerns about the letter.

If you believe that your personal information has been compromised:

■ Contact the three credit agencies — Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion — to review and monitor your financial accounts for unauthorized activity.

■ Consider placing a security freeze on your credit reports to avoid unauthorized activity.

■ Make sure passwords are strong and change them every six months.

■ Use two-factor authentication for your financial accounts.

■ Stay alert to phishing scams.

■ Keep your security software up to date.

Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. If you have a Medicare question, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.

MOST READ: LIVE WELL
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Asthma — and the serious conditions related to it — can affect everyone different ...
1 symptom that asthma sufferers should never ignore
By Bobbie Dempsey Parade

Medical experts explain the one symptom that people with asthma need to be aware of — and others that may also be cause for concern.

Young fans cheer the arrival of the Beatles at New York City's Plaza Hotel on Feb. 7, 1964. Amo ...
Our influential generation is still booming
By Marla Letizia Long-Life Era

Baby boomers changed America in profound ways, but our story is far from over. Embrace the future with the same spirit that defined our formative years.

Hiring an attorney can be expensive, but there are several programs and organizations that may ...
Savvy Senior: How to find inexpensive legal help
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior

There are a number of programs and organizations that offer free legal advice and may help you find a free or low-cost attorney.

This image released by Workman Publishing Group shows a recipe for grilled wedge salad with smo ...
Tips for grilling vegetables at Labor Day barbecue
By Albert Stumm The Associated Press

“There’s nothing like the high, dry heat of the grill that intensifies a vegetable’s sweetness,” barbecue expert Steven Raichlen says.

MORE STORIES