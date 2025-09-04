Zoë Kravitz’s ‘cool’ advice: Self-confidence is key

“What I loved is she’s tough, honest and tells the truth,” the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet says of her role in the new film “Caught Stealing.”

Her father is rock ’n’ roll royalty. Her mother starred on a groundbreaking television series. It’s little surprise that Zoë Kravitz, daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, gravitated to the family business.

“I used to make my grandparents pay a dollar to watch me sing the ‘Grease’ songs, followed by ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow,’ ” laughs the 36-year-old actor, best known for her roles in “The Batman” and “Big Little Lies.”

Kravitz has gleaned a few important lessons over the years … from experience, work and her family, which also includes grandmother Roxie Roker, who portrayed Helen Willis on “The Jefferson.”

“Confidence in yourself is key at every age. Just do what you need to do,” she says. “It’s about not questioning what everyone else is thinking, because they’re probably looking to others to know what is or isn’t cool. You need to find your own cool.”

The multitalented, stylish New Yorker just might be right. She’s nominated for an Emmy as outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for playing a fictionalized version of herself in Apple TV+’s “The Studio.”

On the big screen, she stars in “Caught Stealing,” in theaters now.

In the 1990s-set, Darren Aronofsky-directed film, Austin Butler plays a New York bartender who is watching his neighbor’s cat for a few days and gets mixed up with an odd crew of threatening Russian gangsters. Kravitz plays his girlfriend Yvonne, a paramedic who keeps calm no matter what is going on.

“What I loved is she’s tough, honest and tells the truth. She has dedicated her life to taking care of people during moments of chaos,” Kravitz says.

No chaos for Kravitz, just a few good life tips:

A familiar scene

Kravitz didn’t have to travel far to shoot “Caught Stealing” — and fell in love with her hometown all over again. “New York is always a character in itself,” she says. “It has so much energy. We shot the film outside on weekends and it was just magnetic. … I remember being outside at 3 in the morning to observe the street life. Some people are going out for food; some are coming home from their night. It’s just a lot of entertainment without doing anything beyond people-watching. You can be a spectator as the sun comes up.”

Calling the shots

“I always wanted to direct,” says Kravitz, who helmed the 2024 feature film “Blink Twice,” a psychological thriller available on Prime. She also wrote the film and is considering directing again. Why take that chance? “ ‘Blink Twice’ had a story that was so specific in my mind,” she says.

The film is about a tech billionaire who invites a cocktail waitress to his island getaway. “She has to figure out what’s going on and then get out of there,” Kravitz says. “It’s about power and what power is — which is this strange, absurd thing. It’s also about this idea that one person can only get to the top if others are on the bottom.”

Feel it out

Her choices of roles or projects can depend on a vibe, Kravitz says. “It’s more about what I’m feeling versus thinking. I do love playing strong women characters who aren’t victims,” she says.

Childhood memories

Was it tough growing up as the child of a “Cosby Show” star and an international rock star? Kravitz’s parents split when she was a little girl. She lived with her mom for most of her childhood, but at 11 moved in with her father. “My dad would pick me up, and the entire school would pour out into the parking lot to get a glimpse of him,” she recalls. She calls being Kravitz’s daughter “one of the greatest adventures of my life. In many ways, we’ve grown up together.”

Stand up straight

Playing Catwoman in 2022’s “The Batman” opposite Robert Pattinson was good for Kravitz’s health. “My posture got better after I did Catwoman. I don’t hunch over anymore. When you’re aware of your posture, it’s great for your back,” she says.

Treasure hunter

Kravitz calls herself a “total thrift gal” and can often be found at New York flea markets. She believes there are great treasures to discover, and it lessens your footprint on Earth. “Even when I’m traveling, I figure out where the flea market is,” she says. “Get there early and you can find the best things.”

True beauty

Kravitz has been called one of the great beauties of the film and TV industry. She figures her best beauty tip came from her mother. “Mom was all about restraint,” she says. “Not too much of anything. She told me that beauty comes from inside. She would say, ‘Beauty is more of an energy that you project.’ … If you have honesty and positivity, then you’re beautiful. When you love yourself that’s when you’re the most beautiful.”