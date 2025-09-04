85°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Live Well

Zoë Kravitz’s ‘cool’ advice: Self-confidence is key

Zoe Kravitz attends the premiere of "Caught Stealing" at Regal Union Square on Tuesday, Aug. 26 ...
Zoe Kravitz attends the premiere of "Caught Stealing" at Regal Union Square on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Zoë Kravitz stars as Yvonne in Columbia Pictures' "Caught Stealing." (Niko Tavernise/Sony Pict ...
Zoë Kravitz stars as Yvonne in Columbia Pictures' "Caught Stealing." (Niko Tavernise/Sony Pictures Entertainment)
More Stories
How digging in the dirt could bolster mental well-being
According to Business Group on Health, a consortium of major employers, “actual health c ...
Commentary: Why health premiums should cause Americans more alarm
The backpack is as much a part of school life as homework, pencils and recess. (Dreamstime/TNS)
Are backpacks hurting your kids’ backs?
The preservation of muscle strength is closely linked to maintaining independence and functiona ...
Seeking a fountain of youth? Look to the gym
By C.L. Gaber Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 4, 2025 - 9:25 am
 

Her father is rock ’n’ roll royalty. Her mother starred on a groundbreaking television series. It’s little surprise that Zoë Kravitz, daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, gravitated to the family business.

“I used to make my grandparents pay a dollar to watch me sing the ‘Grease’ songs, followed by ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow,’ ” laughs the 36-year-old actor, best known for her roles in “The Batman” and “Big Little Lies.”

Kravitz has gleaned a few important lessons over the years … from experience, work and her family, which also includes grandmother Roxie Roker, who portrayed Helen Willis on “The Jefferson.”

“Confidence in yourself is key at every age. Just do what you need to do,” she says. “It’s about not questioning what everyone else is thinking, because they’re probably looking to others to know what is or isn’t cool. You need to find your own cool.”

The multitalented, stylish New Yorker just might be right. She’s nominated for an Emmy as outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for playing a fictionalized version of herself in Apple TV+’s “The Studio.”

On the big screen, she stars in “Caught Stealing,” in theaters now.

In the 1990s-set, Darren Aronofsky-directed film, Austin Butler plays a New York bartender who is watching his neighbor’s cat for a few days and gets mixed up with an odd crew of threatening Russian gangsters. Kravitz plays his girlfriend Yvonne, a paramedic who keeps calm no matter what is going on.

“What I loved is she’s tough, honest and tells the truth. She has dedicated her life to taking care of people during moments of chaos,” Kravitz says.

No chaos for Kravitz, just a few good life tips:

A familiar scene

Kravitz didn’t have to travel far to shoot “Caught Stealing” — and fell in love with her hometown all over again. “New York is always a character in itself,” she says. “It has so much energy. We shot the film outside on weekends and it was just magnetic. … I remember being outside at 3 in the morning to observe the street life. Some people are going out for food; some are coming home from their night. It’s just a lot of entertainment without doing anything beyond people-watching. You can be a spectator as the sun comes up.”

Calling the shots

“I always wanted to direct,” says Kravitz, who helmed the 2024 feature film “Blink Twice,” a psychological thriller available on Prime. She also wrote the film and is considering directing again. Why take that chance? “ ‘Blink Twice’ had a story that was so specific in my mind,” she says.

The film is about a tech billionaire who invites a cocktail waitress to his island getaway. “She has to figure out what’s going on and then get out of there,” Kravitz says. “It’s about power and what power is — which is this strange, absurd thing. It’s also about this idea that one person can only get to the top if others are on the bottom.”

Feel it out

Her choices of roles or projects can depend on a vibe, Kravitz says. “It’s more about what I’m feeling versus thinking. I do love playing strong women characters who aren’t victims,” she says.

Childhood memories

Was it tough growing up as the child of a “Cosby Show” star and an international rock star? Kravitz’s parents split when she was a little girl. She lived with her mom for most of her childhood, but at 11 moved in with her father. “My dad would pick me up, and the entire school would pour out into the parking lot to get a glimpse of him,” she recalls. She calls being Kravitz’s daughter “one of the greatest adventures of my life. In many ways, we’ve grown up together.”

Stand up straight

Playing Catwoman in 2022’s “The Batman” opposite Robert Pattinson was good for Kravitz’s health. “My posture got better after I did Catwoman. I don’t hunch over anymore. When you’re aware of your posture, it’s great for your back,” she says.

Treasure hunter

Kravitz calls herself a “total thrift gal” and can often be found at New York flea markets. She believes there are great treasures to discover, and it lessens your footprint on Earth. “Even when I’m traveling, I figure out where the flea market is,” she says. “Get there early and you can find the best things.”

True beauty

Kravitz has been called one of the great beauties of the film and TV industry. She figures her best beauty tip came from her mother. “Mom was all about restraint,” she says. “Not too much of anything. She told me that beauty comes from inside. She would say, ‘Beauty is more of an energy that you project.’ … If you have honesty and positivity, then you’re beautiful. When you love yourself that’s when you’re the most beautiful.”

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The backpack is as much a part of school life as homework, pencils and recess. (Dreamstime/TNS)
Are backpacks hurting your kids’ backs?
By Michelle Rein Mayo Clinic News Network

The excess weight of supplies stuffed into an improperly worn backpack might lead to sore joints and muscles.

The preservation of muscle strength is closely linked to maintaining independence and functiona ...
Seeking a fountain of youth? Look to the gym
By Doug Sheppard Fit for Life

Many older people point to strength training as a method to slow down the ever-present biological clock.

Each year more than 1 in 4 older Americans fall, making it the leading cause of fatal and nonfa ...
Savvy Senior: Easy steps to prevent falls at home
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior

Each year, more than 1 in 4 older Americans fall, making it the leading cause of injuries for those 65 and older. But many falls can be prevented.

With Medicare, what you don’t know will cost you. (Getty Images)
Answering common ‘what if’ questions on Medicare
By Toni King Toni Says

You can’t put a price on knowing the correct answer to Medicare quandaries — because with Medicare, what you don’t know will cost you.

Steve Martin arrives at the premiere of "Only Murders in the Building" at Paramount P ...
Steve Martin looks back on his wild and crazy life
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“I’m feel very comfortable with being in my 80s,” the funnyman says ahead of the premiere of Season 5 of his hit series “Only Murders in the Building.”

 
Here’s why Medicare Part D premiums are likely to go up
By Julie Appleby KFF Health News

One thing is surer than ever, many policy experts say: Beneficiaries should not simply roll over their existing stand-alone Medicare drug plans.

 
This test can see a heart attack in your future
By Paula Span KFF Health News

The test, which involves a quick and painless CT scan, can assess the risk of atherosclerotic heart disease and whether plaque is building up in a person’s arteries.

MORE STORIES