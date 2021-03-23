54°F
1.6K lose power in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 23, 2021 - 4:58 am
 
NV Energy's headquarters building at 6226 West Sahara Ave. as seen on July 24, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

More than 1,600 NV Energy customers of were without power as strong winds raked the Las Vegas Valley early Tuesday.

Gusts in Southern Nevada approached 30 miles per hour with much of central and southern portions of the state under a wind advisory. NV Energy said as of 4:30 a.m., 1,659 customers were without power. The vast majority of those, 1,526 customers, were in an area centered on East Bonanza Road and North Eastern Avenue.

NV Energy estimated it would take until 7:30 a.m. for power to be restored.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

