1 dead, 2 injured in central Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 9, 2022 - 4:11 pm
 
Las Vegas police investigate a crash in the 3800 block of South Jones Blvd., Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in central Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Las Vegas police investigate a crash in the 3800 block of South Jones Blvd., Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in central Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Las Vegas police investigate a crash in the 3800 block of South Jones Blvd., Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in central Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A person died in a crash involving at least two vehicles in central Las Vegas on Wednesday, police said.

The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. in the 3800 block of South Jones Boulevard, near Twain Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Three people were taken to University Medical Center. One person died at the hospital and the conditions of the other two were unknown, police said.

Jones is closed in both directions, and motorists are asked avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

