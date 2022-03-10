1 dead, 2 injured in central Las Vegas crash

The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. in the 3800 block of South Jones Boulevard, near Twain Avenue.

A person died in a crash involving at least two vehicles in central Las Vegas on Wednesday, police said.

Three people were taken to University Medical Center. One person died at the hospital and the conditions of the other two were unknown, police said.

Jones is closed in both directions, and motorists are asked avoid the area.

