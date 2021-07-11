1 dead after crash early Sunday in Henderson

One person is dead after a crash early Sunday morning in Henderson.

Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At around 5:45 a.m., police officers and firefighters responded to the intersection of Windmill Parkway and North Green Valley Parkway after reports of a single vehicle collision, according to a Sunday news release from the Henderson Police Department.

An investigation revealed that a 2016 Jeep Wrangler was traveling eastbound on Windmill Parkway when the driver lost control of the vehicle, colliding with a light pole and landscaping in the center median.

Impairment is suspected, police said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the decedent will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after the family is notified.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

