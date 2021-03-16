1 dead after semitrailer hauling onions overturns near Indian Springs

Troopers were called about 10:15 a.m. to the scene of the crash in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 95, near Creech Air Force Base.

A semitrailer hauling onions has overturned in a fatal crash Tuesday morning near Indian Springs, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

Troopers were called about 10:15 a.m. to the scene of the crash in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 95, near Creech Air Force Base, Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka said.

At least one person died in the wreck, he said.

When the semitrailer overturned during the crash, it spilledcarrying the onions onto the highway. As of 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, one southbound traffic lane was open, but drivers should expect delays in the area, Smaka said.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

