57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local

1 dead after semitrailer hauling onions overturns near Indian Springs

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 16, 2021 - 12:16 pm
 
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A semitrailer hauling onions has overturned in a fatal crash Tuesday morning near Indian Springs, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

Troopers were called about 10:15 a.m. to the scene of the crash in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 95, near Creech Air Force Base, Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka said.

At least one person died in the wreck, he said.

When the semitrailer overturned during the crash, it spilledcarrying the onions onto the highway. As of 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, one southbound traffic lane was open, but drivers should expect delays in the area, Smaka said.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-2040. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas already climbing back with nearly 40 shows
Las Vegas already climbing back with nearly 40 shows
2
Raiders agree to terms with DE Ngakoue, lose WR Agholor
Raiders agree to terms with DE Ngakoue, lose WR Agholor
3
13 Nevada casinos still closed after pandemic shutdown
13 Nevada casinos still closed after pandemic shutdown
4
Gas prices rose 37 cents in the last month. Here’s why.
Gas prices rose 37 cents in the last month. Here’s why.
5
‘Selling Summerlin’ brings Realtor reality TV to Las Vegas
‘Selling Summerlin’ brings Realtor reality TV to Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.