1 dead in 10-car crash in east Las Vegas

One person is dead after a 10-car crash in the east valley on Monday afternoon, Las Vegas police said.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Stuart said police were called to the area of Lamb Boulevard and Sahara Avenue around 3:40 p.m. He said the driver of the car that caused the crash was pronounced dead at the scene, and one other person was taken to the hospital but “appears OK.”

Police are investigating the cause of the crash, Stuart said. No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

