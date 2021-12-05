1 dead in crash in south Las Vegas

The crash involving four vehicles occurred at about 7 p.m. at Eastern Avenue and Bluegrass Lane, the Henderson Police Department said in a statement.

Las Vegas and Henderson police were investigating a multivehicle crash that killed one person and injured three others Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, on South Eastern Avenue near Bluegrass Lane. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas and Henderson police were investigating a multivehicle crash that killed one person and injured three others Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, on South Eastern Avenue near Bluegrass Lane. (RTC)

One person died and three others were injured in a crash in the south Las Vegas, police said.

The crash involving four vehicles occurred at about 7 p.m. at Eastern Avenue and Bluegrass Lane, the Henderson Police Department said in a statement. One person was transported to a hospital and was pronounced dead. Thee people were hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Eastern between Windmill and Robindale Road will remain closed in both directions for another three to four hours, police said.

Further information was not available.

