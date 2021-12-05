54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Local

1 dead in crash in south Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2021 - 8:30 pm
 
Updated December 4, 2021 - 9:03 pm
Las Vegas and Henderson police were investigating a multivehicle crash that killed one person a ...
Las Vegas and Henderson police were investigating a multivehicle crash that killed one person and injured three others Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, on South Eastern Avenue near Bluegrass Lane. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas and Henderson police were investigating a multivehicle crash that killed one person S ...
Las Vegas and Henderson police were investigating a multivehicle crash that killed one person and injured three others Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, on South Eastern Avenue near Bluegrass Lane. (RTC)

One person died and three others were injured in a crash in the south Las Vegas, police said.

The crash involving four vehicles occurred at about 7 p.m. at Eastern Avenue and Bluegrass Lane, the Henderson Police Department said in a statement. One person was transported to a hospital and was pronounced dead. Thee people were hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Eastern between Windmill and Robindale Road will remain closed in both directions for another three to four hours, police said.

Further information was not available.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Bull riding star injured during frightening NFR spill
Bull riding star injured during frightening NFR spill
2
2021 NFR Las Vegas 2nd go-round results
2021 NFR Las Vegas 2nd go-round results
3
Several moving walkways set to be removed at McCarran airport
Several moving walkways set to be removed at McCarran airport
4
COVID-19 test positivity rate jumps sharply in Clark County
COVID-19 test positivity rate jumps sharply in Clark County
5
Rodeo fans flaunt mask mandate, but state regulators are watching
Rodeo fans flaunt mask mandate, but state regulators are watching
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST