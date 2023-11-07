1 dead in east Las Vegas car-truck crash, police say

The two-vehicle crash occurred near East St. Louis Avenue and South Lamb Boulevard, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A motorist is dead after an east Las Vegas crash Tuesday afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at 1:08 p.m. near East St. Louis Avenue and South Lamb Boulevard, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Evidence and witness statements indicated a Nissan Versa was northbound on Lamb Boulevard approaching St. Louis Avenue in the right of three travel lanes, a preliminary Metro crash report stated. An International 4700 truck was southbound on Lamb Boulevard and entered the two-way center turn lane just north of St. Louis Avenue. The driver of the International 4700 truck failed to yield the right of way to the Nissan as it made a left/eastbound turn onto St. Louis Avenue, entering the Nissan’s path of travel.

The front of the Nissan collided with the right rear of the truck.

The Nissan driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. The driver of the Nissan succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by hospital personnel.

The death was the 129th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year. The Clark County coroner’s office will release the identity and case and manner of death after relatives have been notified.

