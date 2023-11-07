1 dead in east Las Vegas collision, police say

The two-vehicle collision occurred near East St. Louis Avenue and South Lamb Boulevard, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

At least one motorist is dead after an east Las Vegas collision Tuesday afternoon.

The two-vehicle collision occurred near East St. Louis Avenue and South Lamb Boulevard, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

An individual was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and later died.

This is an ongoing investigation. Motorists should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.